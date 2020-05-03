Yemen late on Friday reported the first case of COVID-19 in a third province, raising the number of diagnosed infections to seven with two deaths in one of the world’s most vulnerable countries.
The UN has said it fears that the virus could be spreading undetected in the country where a five-year war has shattered health systems and left millions acutely malnourished.
A 40-year-old man was diagnosed with the infection in the southwestern Taiz Governorate, the region’s first case, the Yemeni emergency coronavirus committee said on Twitter.
Photo: AFP
“The patient is receiving care at a quarantine center and measures have been taken by the monitoring teams and the health department for those who interacted with him,” it added.
A report issued by Yemen’s disease early warning system, seen by reporters, identified the man as Ehab Mahyoub and said that he came to Taiz by car with his family on April 27 from the southern port of Aden, where he worked at a jewelry store.
He first experienced symptoms two days earlier, it said.
Authorities received a call on April 30 from a local at Taiz fishing market reporting the suspected case and Mayhoub was taken to Joumhuriya hospital, the report said.
It said that 10 people in close contact with him, mostly relatives, appeared in good health and were told to self-isolate at home.
Yemen on April 10 recorded its first case of COVID-19 in southern Hadharamout Province.
On Wednesday, it announced five infections in Aden, with two deaths.
The poor country is already grappling with the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis caused by the war between a Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi group that ousted the government from power in the capital, Sana’a, in late 2014.
The WHO has said it fears the worst about the effects of COVID-19 in Yemen, as its population has some of the lowest levels of immunity and most acute vulnerability to disease compared with other countries.
About 80 percent of the population, or 24 million people, rely on humanitarian aid and 10 million are at risk of starvation.
Yemen is split into rival power centers.
The Aden-based government’s emergency coronavirus committee on Wednesday voiced concern that Houthi officials were not admitting to a COVID-19 outbreak in Sana’a.
The group’s health authorities said all suspected cases there had tested negative for COVID-19.
Houthi authorities sent a letter to the UN humanitarian coordinator in Yemen, dated April 30 and seen by reporters, requesting at least 250,000 swab and 100,000 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and 15 PCR testing devices.
