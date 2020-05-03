Sudan to ban genital mutilation

NOT OVER: Activists said it would take time for the practice to be eradicated after the law is passed by the sovereign council, because it is entrenched in Sudanese culture

The Guardian





Sudan looks set to outlaw female genital mutilation (FGM), in a significant move welcomed by campaigners.

Anyone found carrying out FGM would face up to three years in prison, a document seen by the Guardian said.

The Sudanese Council of Ministers approved the new law on April 22, but it still needs to be passed by members of the sovereign council, which was created following the ousting of former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir.

“We expect that the law will be passed by the sovereign council and if that happens, it will be an expression of the political will in this country,” said Amira Azhary, of the National Council for Child Welfare and a campaigner for the Saleema initiative, which campaigns for an end to the practice.

Sudan has one of the highest rates of FGM in the world.

According to the UN, 87 percent of Sudanese women have been subjected to the practice. Girls are usually cut between the ages of five and 14.

However, because the practice is entrenched in Sudanese culture, activists expect it to take a long time to be eradicated entirely.

“There is so much work to be done. This is a start, a good start,” said Fatma Naib, chief of communication and advocacy for the UN Children’s Fund in Sudan. “The crucial step will be to ensure there are consequences for those who perform the cut on their girls.”

Some states in the country banned FGM a few years ago, but attempts to ban it nationally were not successful under al-Bashir.

“Sudanese women along with the Egyptians and Somalis have been leading the fight against FGM,” said Nimco Ali, a leading anti-FGM activist and chief executive officer of the Five Foundation, a global partnership to end the practice.

“Sudanese women have always wanted to end FGM. Sudan took the same path as Egypt politically — and that means women can also lead and be part of the transitional government,” she said.

“In our turbulent world, fantastic to see the new government in #Sudan outlawing female genital mutilation. There is no place for #FGM in the 21st century,” British Secretary of State for International Development Anne-Marie Trevelyan tweeted.

FGM involves the partial or total removal of the female external genitalia for non-medical reasons.

The UN estimates that 200 million women and girls have undergone FGM in 31 countries — 27 of which are in Africa.

However, a report published in March said that the number could be much higher as the practice is carried out in more than 90 countries, many of which do not collect data.

World leaders have pledged to eliminate FGM by 2030.