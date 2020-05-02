World News Quick Take

Agencies





JORDAN

Israeli farming deal ended

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said that Israeli farmers would no longer be allowed to work their fields in an enclave of southern Jordan, ending a more than 25-year arrangement meant to shore up a historic peace agreement. Under their 1994 peace deal, Jordan granted Israel a 25-year lease on two small areas along their border, Baqura and Ghamr. Last year, Jordan said it would not renew the leases, but agreed to allow Israeli farmers to continue to harvest their crops in Ghamr, known to Israelis as Tsofar, for one more season. However, ministry spokesman Dhaifallah al-Fayez said the additional harvesting period “will end this evening.” The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs had no immediate comment.

HAITI

UN cholera efforts slammed

The UN has not done enough to honor its promises to the victims of a cholera epidemic, a disease introduced by peacekeepers in 2010, independent human rights experts said on Thursday. “Serious shortfalls in funding and expenditures make the UN’s promises illusory,” experts from the UN’s human rights office told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. “Despite initially seeking [US]$400 million over two years, the UN has raised a mere [US]$20.5 million in about three years and has spent a pitiful [US]$3.2 million,” they said. “This is a deeply disappointing showing following the loss of 10,000 lives.”

EGYPT

Blast kills 10 soldiers

An explosion on Thursday hit a military armored convoy in the Sinai Peninsula, causing at least 10 casualties among soldiers who are participating in a campaign against an Islamic insurgency in the region, authorities reported. Military spokesman Tamer Refai did not specify the number of soldiers killed by the improvised explosive device. Other officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said 10 soldiers died, including an officer, and three others sustained shrapnel wounds.

UNITED STATES

Amish children drown

Authorities in Kentucky said that four children died and one was missing after a buggy carrying an Amish family was swept away in a river while trying to cross a low-water bridge. Six people were in the horse and buggy that overturned on Wednesday in Bath County, Kentucky, state police said in a statement. The adult in the buggy made it to shore and called for help, police said. The four siblings were found and pronounced dead by a coroner’s office on Wednesday. Kentucky State Police Trooper Scott Ferrell said authorities from various agencies were continuing to search for the last missing child.