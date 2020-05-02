JORDAN
Israeli farming deal ended
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said that Israeli farmers would no longer be allowed to work their fields in an enclave of southern Jordan, ending a more than 25-year arrangement meant to shore up a historic peace agreement. Under their 1994 peace deal, Jordan granted Israel a 25-year lease on two small areas along their border, Baqura and Ghamr. Last year, Jordan said it would not renew the leases, but agreed to allow Israeli farmers to continue to harvest their crops in Ghamr, known to Israelis as Tsofar, for one more season. However, ministry spokesman Dhaifallah al-Fayez said the additional harvesting period “will end this evening.” The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs had no immediate comment.
HAITI
UN cholera efforts slammed
The UN has not done enough to honor its promises to the victims of a cholera epidemic, a disease introduced by peacekeepers in 2010, independent human rights experts said on Thursday. “Serious shortfalls in funding and expenditures make the UN’s promises illusory,” experts from the UN’s human rights office told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. “Despite initially seeking [US]$400 million over two years, the UN has raised a mere [US]$20.5 million in about three years and has spent a pitiful [US]$3.2 million,” they said. “This is a deeply disappointing showing following the loss of 10,000 lives.”
EGYPT
Blast kills 10 soldiers
An explosion on Thursday hit a military armored convoy in the Sinai Peninsula, causing at least 10 casualties among soldiers who are participating in a campaign against an Islamic insurgency in the region, authorities reported. Military spokesman Tamer Refai did not specify the number of soldiers killed by the improvised explosive device. Other officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said 10 soldiers died, including an officer, and three others sustained shrapnel wounds.
UNITED STATES
Amish children drown
Authorities in Kentucky said that four children died and one was missing after a buggy carrying an Amish family was swept away in a river while trying to cross a low-water bridge. Six people were in the horse and buggy that overturned on Wednesday in Bath County, Kentucky, state police said in a statement. The adult in the buggy made it to shore and called for help, police said. The four siblings were found and pronounced dead by a coroner’s office on Wednesday. Kentucky State Police Trooper Scott Ferrell said authorities from various agencies were continuing to search for the last missing child.
Before his death 40 years ago, Josip Broz Tito, the charismatic and controversial dictator of the former Yugoslavia, privately shared a “regret,” his grandson says. Speaking by telephone, 72-year-old Joska Broz summons the words of an illustrious grandfather who took him in as a child. In the twilight of his life, Tito confided that it was a “mistake” to allow the 1974 constitution that loosened Yugoslavia’s federal system, opening up fissures that later exploded into war. While the man who embodied Yugoslavia did not live to witness its brutal shattering a decade after his death, he saw the seeds of discord had been
LESSONS NOT LEARNED: President Moon Jae-in voiced regret that another blaze had occurred in spite of new safety measures following fatal fires in 2017 and 2018 South Korean authorities yesterday were investigating what caused a blaze that killed 38 construction workers in one of the nation’s deadliest fires in years. The explosion on Wednesday that swept through a warehouse being built in Icheon also injured 10 others. At the time of the fire, 78 workers had been inside the warehouse and all have been accounted for, official Park Su-jong said. Twenty-nine of the bodies had been identified and DNA tests were being conducted for the rest, Park said. Of those identified, all were male, and they included two Pakistanis and one Chinese. The others were South Korean. A team of fire,
The shops are open and families cycle along in the sunny spring weather in the Netherlands, which has opted for what it calls an “intelligent lockdown” to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike most other European countries, where people are virtually housebound, Dutch authorities have merely advised people to stay home and keep a social distance of 1.5m. While restaurants, bars, museums and its infamous sex clubs remain closed, and the famed cannabis “coffee shops” are only open for takeaway, the outdoors-loving Dutch are otherwise allowed to leave home whenever they want. Schools will start to reopen from May 11. “My friend in Belgium has
Women bore much of the burden of the Vietnam War, but their voices have long been absent from the trove of literature on the topic, author Nguyen Phan Que Mai says. Speaking ahead of yesterday’s 45th anniversary of the fall of Saigon, Que Mai says her new novel The Mountains Sing — written in English — aims to shine a light on the stories of women who not only endured and survived conflict, but had to rebuild shattered lives time and again. “I’ve read a lot of Vietnam War fiction in English and most of it is written in the voices of