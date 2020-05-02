Cuban embassy in Washington struck by shots from rifle

AFP, WASHINGTON





A man armed with a rifle on Thursday fired multiple rounds at the Cuban embassy in Washington, authorities said, damaging the building.

Police arrested the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Alexander Alazo of Aubrey, Texas. No one was injured.

“This morning at approximately 2:15am, US Secret Service officers responded to the Embassy of Cuba following reports of shots fired,” the Secret Service said in a statement. “One individual was arrested for being in possession of an unregistered firearm as well as unregistered ammunition, assault with the intent to kill, and possession of a high-capacity feed device. No injuries were reported at the scene.”

A sign hangs on the Cuban embassy in Washington on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE

While the suspect was arrested by Washington police, the investigation also includes the US Secret Service, which is involved in assuring the security of foreign diplomats and embassies.

“The subject was immediately taken into custody without incident and the weapon was recovered,” Hugh Carew, a spokesman for the Washington Metropolitan Police Department, said in a statement.

There was no motive given for the attack.

Local media said the suspect fired about 30 rounds at the embassy, which is at the edge of the Adams Morgan neighborhood, a normally bustling area full of bars and restaurants, but which has been stilled by the COVID-19 shutdown.

The embassy posted pictures of bullet holes in the exterior walls and columns, a window and a light fixture.