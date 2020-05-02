The sun appears to be far less active than similar stars in terms of brightness variations caused by sunspots and other phenomena — a “boring” personality that is good for Earth, scientists said on Thursday.
Researchers said that an examination of 369 stars similar to the sun in surface temperature, size and rotation period — it takes the sun about 24.5 days to rotate once on its axis — showed that they displayed on average five times more brightness variability than the sun.
“This variability is caused by dark spots on the surface of the star rotating in and out of view,” said astronomer Timo Reinhold of the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research in Germany, lead author of the research published in the journal Science. “A direct measure of solar activity is the number of sunspots on the surface.”
Photo: AP
The sun — essentially a ball of hot hydrogen and helium — is an average-sized star. Its diameter is about 1.4 million kilometers. Its surface temperature is about 5,500°C.
“Temperature and rotation period are thought to be the major ingredients for the dynamo inside the star, which generates its magnetic field, and eventually the number and size of the spots causing the brightness to vary. Finding such stars with very similar parameters as our sun, but being five times more variable was surprising,” Reinhold said.
Elevated magnetic activity associated with sunspots can lead to solar flares, coronal mass ejections — large expulsions of plasma and magnetic field from the outermost part of the sun’s atmosphere — and other electromagnetic phenomena that can affect Earth, for example disrupting satellites and communications, and endangering astronauts.
“A much more active sun might have also affected Earth on geological time scales — paleoclimatology. A ‘too active’ star would definitively change the conditions for life on the planet, so living with a quite boring star is not the worst option,” Reinhold said.
The researchers compared data on the similar stars with historical records of the sun’s activity. These records included about 400 years of observational data on sunspots, and data based on chemical element variants in tree rings and ice cores linked to solar activity. These records indicated the sun has not been much more active than it is now.
The findings do not rule out that the sun might be in a quiet phase and might become more variable in the future, Reinhold said.
Before his death 40 years ago, Josip Broz Tito, the charismatic and controversial dictator of the former Yugoslavia, privately shared a “regret,” his grandson says. Speaking by telephone, 72-year-old Joska Broz summons the words of an illustrious grandfather who took him in as a child. In the twilight of his life, Tito confided that it was a “mistake” to allow the 1974 constitution that loosened Yugoslavia’s federal system, opening up fissures that later exploded into war. While the man who embodied Yugoslavia did not live to witness its brutal shattering a decade after his death, he saw the seeds of discord had been
LESSONS NOT LEARNED: President Moon Jae-in voiced regret that another blaze had occurred in spite of new safety measures following fatal fires in 2017 and 2018 South Korean authorities yesterday were investigating what caused a blaze that killed 38 construction workers in one of the nation’s deadliest fires in years. The explosion on Wednesday that swept through a warehouse being built in Icheon also injured 10 others. At the time of the fire, 78 workers had been inside the warehouse and all have been accounted for, official Park Su-jong said. Twenty-nine of the bodies had been identified and DNA tests were being conducted for the rest, Park said. Of those identified, all were male, and they included two Pakistanis and one Chinese. The others were South Korean. A team of fire,
The shops are open and families cycle along in the sunny spring weather in the Netherlands, which has opted for what it calls an “intelligent lockdown” to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike most other European countries, where people are virtually housebound, Dutch authorities have merely advised people to stay home and keep a social distance of 1.5m. While restaurants, bars, museums and its infamous sex clubs remain closed, and the famed cannabis “coffee shops” are only open for takeaway, the outdoors-loving Dutch are otherwise allowed to leave home whenever they want. Schools will start to reopen from May 11. “My friend in Belgium has
Women bore much of the burden of the Vietnam War, but their voices have long been absent from the trove of literature on the topic, author Nguyen Phan Que Mai says. Speaking ahead of yesterday’s 45th anniversary of the fall of Saigon, Que Mai says her new novel The Mountains Sing — written in English — aims to shine a light on the stories of women who not only endured and survived conflict, but had to rebuild shattered lives time and again. “I’ve read a lot of Vietnam War fiction in English and most of it is written in the voices of