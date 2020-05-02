Libyan government rejects ceasefire call

SUSPICION REMAINS HIGH: A Tripoli-based council said it would continue ‘legitimate self-defense, strike threats wherever they exist and stamp out illegal armed groups’

AP, CAIRO





Libya’s UN-supported government on Thursday rejected a unilateral ceasefire declared by forces loyal to a rival, east-based administration that have been besieging the capital, Tripoli, for the past year, citing the collapse of past agreements.

Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar’s east-based forces had announced a halt to hostilities for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan following appeals from the UN and the West to redirect resources toward efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The abrupt declaration by Haftar’s forces followed a series of military setbacks, leading the Tripoli government to suspect that the announced ceasefire had more to do with the state of the battlefield than concern over the novel coronavirus.

Protesters in Tripoli on Dec. 27 last year shout slogans demanding an end to Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar’s offensive against the city. Photo: Reuters

Militias allied with the Tripoli-based government have tilted the military balance this month, recapturing the country’s western coastline and ratcheting up their assault on Haftar’s stronghold of Tarhuna in western Libya.

The Tripoli-based presidential council blamed Haftar’s forces, the so-called Libyan Arab Armed Forces, for failed past attempts at a ceasefire, which have destroyed trust on the ground, accusing them of seizing on the pandemic to escalate the Tripoli siege.

The council pledged to continue its “legitimate self-defense, strike threats wherever they exist and stamp out illegal armed groups.”

Nonetheless, the UN Mission in Libya on Thursday praised Haftar’s forces for the ceasefire gesture, and urged both parties to turn it into an on-the-ground reality and to resume stalled UN-sponsored truce talks, even if virtually.

In recent weeks, Haftar’s forces have killed scores of civilians and bombed much-needed medical facilities, attacking two clinics this week alone.

Just how fractured Libya remains was demonstrated by his speech earlier this week in which he dismissed a 2015 UN-brokered unity deal and said he would move to create a new government.

With no hope for a peace process in sight, Libya is facing a crippling public health crisis.

The Libyan Ministry of Health in Tripoli on Thursday reported the third death from the novel coronavirus from among 61 cases reported nationwide, although testing remains limited.

A report by the UN mission on Thursday documented a 45 percent spike in the number of civilians killed in violence in the first three months of the year from the fourth last quarter of last year.

Ground fighting, targeted killings, airstrikes and improvised explosive devices have killed 62 civilians and wounded 67, including 27 children, since January, it said.

The report held Haftar’s forces responsible for 81 percent of the casualties.

Libya sunk into chaos in 2011, when a civil war toppled and later killed long-time Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi.

Despite pledges at a summit in Berlin this year to push for a ceasefire and uphold a UN arms embargo, foreign powers continue to send weapons to Libya.