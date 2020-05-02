Virus Outbreak: May brings reopenings around world

ASIAN ACTIVITY: Malaysia is to allow most businesses to restart on Monday, while Thailand was preparing to reopen parks and retailers, while keeping a night curfew

This month is bringing cautious reopenings from COVID-19 lockdowns, from Beijing’s Forbidden City to shopping malls in Texas, as the toll from the pandemic ticks higher.

Many communities are inching toward normalcy without certainty over whether they have vanquished outbreaks of the virus.

However, new figures released on Thursday underscored the pain inflicted by the disease and added to pressure on leaders to end shutdowns.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits surpassed a staggering 30 million, while the European economy shrank a record 3.8 percent in the first quarter as hotels, restaurants, construction sites and manufacturing were frozen by lockdowns.

As bad as those and other numbers are, some are outdated because of the lag in gathering data, so the true situation is almost certainly much worse.

Still, analysts saw hope in the way new US unemployment claims have fallen for four straight weeks.

Andrew Stettner, a senior fellow at the Century Foundation, said that the wave of layoffs at businesses such as restaurants, hotels and stores might have largely run its course.

“Thankfully, for now, the economic contagion seems to have plateaued, but we’re still at a level that is a mortal threat to the nation’s financial well-being,” Stettner said.

Layoffs amount to one in six American workers.

Some economists say that the US unemployment rate for last month might be as high as 20 percent, a figure not seen since the depression of the 1930s, when joblessness peaked at 25 percent.

China’s Forbidden City reopened yesterday with all tickets for the holiday from yesterday to Tuesday sold out, and a limit of 5,000 visitors a day, down from the earlier maximum of 80,000.

The Chinese capital reopened its parks and museums, with controlled entries, about three months after hundreds of millions of people were ordered into a near lockdown after the novel coronavirus emerged in the central city of Wuhan.

China yesterday reported 12 new cases, six of them brought in from overseas, and no new deaths for the 16th day. Beijing on Thursday downgraded its level of emergency response to the virus, but temperature checks and social distancing remain in force.

Elsewhere, shutdowns are winding down with caution.

Malaysia is to allow most business activities to resume on Monday, while a ban on mass gatherings is to remain, keeping schools and worship houses shut.

Thailand was preparing to reopen parks and some retailers, hair salons and restaurants, while keeping a nighttime curfew and a ban on alcohol sales.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who recently recovered from COVID-19, said that the UK was “past the peak” and “on a downward slope” in its outbreak, but was expected to extend precautions, while Germany, Portugal and the Czech Republic were set to start loosening their restrictions.

The coronavirus has killed more than 230,000 people worldwide, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Confirmed infections globally topped 3.2 million, although the true numbers are believed to be much higher because of limited testing, differences in counting the dead and concealment by some governments.