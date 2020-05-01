UNITED NATIONS
No action on Venezuela
The Security Council on Tuesday took no action after discussing the humanitarian situation in Venezuela behind closed doors, but its EU members said the COVID-19 pandemic “risks having a devastating human impact in a country grappling with an already grave economic, social and humanitarian situation.” A statement by France, Germany, Belgium, Estonia and former council member Poland reiterated EU concerns “about the sharply deteriorating crisis in Venezuela.” The members said that the EU is the largest donor to Venezuela’s humanitarian crisis, “providing more than half of all funding,” and they called for stepped up efforts to respond to its underfunded humanitarian emergency. The members backed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call “to work closely with the UN system” for humanitarian assistance by the UN, the Red Cross and non-governmental organizations. “The EU members of the Security Council call for the depoliticization of humanitarian assistance and for safe and unhindered humanitarian access throughout the country,” the statement said. They said that EU sanctions are targeted at individuals in Venezuela responsible for human rights violations and were “explicitly designed not to affect the population,” so that “sanctions do not impede humanitarian or medical assistance in any way.”
UNITED STATES
Harrison Ford investigated
US actor Harrison Ford piloted a plane across a runway in Los Angeles County as another aircraft was taking off, aviation officials said on Wednesday, confirming that they have opened an investigation. It is the latest aviation mishap for the 77-year-old Indiana Jones star and flying enthusiast, who misheard an air traffic instruction in the incident, which did not result in any damage on Friday last week. The Federal Aviation Administration said that it “is investigating an incident in which the pilot of an Aviat Husky taxied across the runway ... while another aircraft was performing a touch-and-go landing.” The planes were about 1km apart during the incident. Ford had been told to stop as the other plane practiced landing and immediately taking off, but instead he continued across the runway. “Excuse me sir, I thought exactly the opposite. I’m terribly sorry,” Ford can be heard saying in an audio recording.
UNITED STATES
Twitter opens to researchers
Twitter on Wednesday said that it would allow researchers to access data on real-time conversations about the COVID-19 pandemic to help deepen their understanding of the disease. The project is aimed at gathering information about the spread of the illness, assessing the emergency response and communication trends during the crisis, and tackling misinformation. “This is a unique dataset that covers many tens of millions of tweets daily,” the US social network said in a blog. “The conversations happening on Twitter are highly insightful and have the potential to help the world better understand the COVID-19 pandemic.” Access to Twitter’s real-time data could also help develop artificial intelligence tools for scientists working to quell the global outbreak. “Public conversation can help the world learn faster, solve problems better and realize we’re all in this together,” Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said. European Commission for Values and Transparency Vice President Vera Jourova, who is responsible for disinformation issues, welcomed the initiative. “I have constantly underlined the importance for researchers to have better access to useful non-personal data and tools,” she said. “This is key to understanding the spread of disinformation.”
Thousands across Australia and New Zealand yesterday honored their countries’ military personnel in private ceremonies held in driveways and on balconies, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced most traditional ANZAC Day memorials to be canceled for the first time in decades. Crowds typically gather at dawn services on April 25 to commemorate the bloody battle on the Gallipoli Peninsula in today’s Turkey during World War I, which in the past few decades has become one of the most important national occasions in Australia and New Zealand. However, with public gatherings banned to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, people were asked to
UNITED STATES Alzheimer’s drug to be tested A Chinese drugmaker has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to start clinical trials in the country for a breakthrough Alzheimer’s drug as it seeks global validation for the controversial therapy. Shanghai Green Valley Pharmaceutical got clearance on April 8 for the US part of a global trial that seeks to enroll more than 2,000 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s across North America, Europe and Asia, the company said yesterday. The drug aims to readjust the microbiome in the gut, which Green Valley has said ultimately leads to reduced neuron inflammation in the brain,
About 300,000 masks sent to pregnant women in Japan as part of a government handout have been found to be faulty, media reports said, the latest in a string of complaints about how the government has dealt with the pandemic. The efforts of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government to distribute protective cloth masks in its fight against COVID-19 have been marred by complaints about mold, insects and stains in a number of the masks handed out so far. Just days after it began supplying every household with two washable masks at a total cost of US$430 million, complaints emerged of soiled
DEATH PENALTY: The kingdom has one of the world’s highest rates of execution, and rights groups have repeatedly raised concerns about the fairness of trials Saudi Arabia has ended the death penalty for crimes committed by minors after effectively abolishing floggings, as the kingdom seeks to blunt criticism over its human rights record. The death penalty was eliminated for those convicted of crimes committed while they were minors, Saudi Arabian Human Rights Commission President Awwad Alawwad said in a statement, citing a royal decree. “Instead, the individual will receive a prison sentence of no longer than 10 years in a juvenile detention facility,” the statement said. The decree is expected to spare the lives of at least six men from the minority Shiite community who are on death