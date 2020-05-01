World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED NATIONS

No action on Venezuela

The Security Council on Tuesday took no action after discussing the humanitarian situation in Venezuela behind closed doors, but its EU members said the COVID-19 pandemic “risks having a devastating human impact in a country grappling with an already grave economic, social and humanitarian situation.” A statement by France, Germany, Belgium, Estonia and former council member Poland reiterated EU concerns “about the sharply deteriorating crisis in Venezuela.” The members said that the EU is the largest donor to Venezuela’s humanitarian crisis, “providing more than half of all funding,” and they called for stepped up efforts to respond to its underfunded humanitarian emergency. The members backed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call “to work closely with the UN system” for humanitarian assistance by the UN, the Red Cross and non-governmental organizations. “The EU members of the Security Council call for the depoliticization of humanitarian assistance and for safe and unhindered humanitarian access throughout the country,” the statement said. They said that EU sanctions are targeted at individuals in Venezuela responsible for human rights violations and were “explicitly designed not to affect the population,” so that “sanctions do not impede humanitarian or medical assistance in any way.”

UNITED STATES

Harrison Ford investigated

US actor Harrison Ford piloted a plane across a runway in Los Angeles County as another aircraft was taking off, aviation officials said on Wednesday, confirming that they have opened an investigation. It is the latest aviation mishap for the 77-year-old Indiana Jones star and flying enthusiast, who misheard an air traffic instruction in the incident, which did not result in any damage on Friday last week. The Federal Aviation Administration said that it “is investigating an incident in which the pilot of an Aviat Husky taxied across the runway ... while another aircraft was performing a touch-and-go landing.” The planes were about 1km apart during the incident. Ford had been told to stop as the other plane practiced landing and immediately taking off, but instead he continued across the runway. “Excuse me sir, I thought exactly the opposite. I’m terribly sorry,” Ford can be heard saying in an audio recording.

UNITED STATES

Twitter opens to researchers

Twitter on Wednesday said that it would allow researchers to access data on real-time conversations about the COVID-19 pandemic to help deepen their understanding of the disease. The project is aimed at gathering information about the spread of the illness, assessing the emergency response and communication trends during the crisis, and tackling misinformation. “This is a unique dataset that covers many tens of millions of tweets daily,” the US social network said in a blog. “The conversations happening on Twitter are highly insightful and have the potential to help the world better understand the COVID-19 pandemic.” Access to Twitter’s real-time data could also help develop artificial intelligence tools for scientists working to quell the global outbreak. “Public conversation can help the world learn faster, solve problems better and realize we’re all in this together,” Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said. European Commission for Values and Transparency Vice President Vera Jourova, who is responsible for disinformation issues, welcomed the initiative. “I have constantly underlined the importance for researchers to have better access to useful non-personal data and tools,” she said. “This is key to understanding the spread of disinformation.”