Virus Outbreak: Trump lets distancing guidelines end

‘NEW NORMAL’: Trump said that he envisioned a return to normalcy, ‘with or without’ a vaccine, with packed restaurants and filled stadiums, despite warnings from doctors

AP, WASHINGTON





US President Donald Trump said that the federal government would not extend its coronavirus social distancing guidelines that expired yesterday, and his son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, predicted that by July the country would be “really rocking again.”

Trump on Wednesday said that he plans to resume out-of-state travel after spending more than a month mostly cooped up in the White House, starting with a trip to Arizona next week.

He said that he is hoping to hold campaign rallies in the coming months with thousands of supporters, even though medical experts have said there is little hope of having a vaccine by then.

Putting a positive face on the latest figures — the US death toll has now surpassed American lives lost in the Vietnam War — Trump delivered his daily update and Kushner described the administration’s much-criticized response to the pandemic as “a great success story.”

However, the government gave dismal new economic numbers as the pandemic took hold and shut down much of the country.

The US economy shrank at a 4.8 percent annual rate in first quarter of the year — a precursor to reports that are expected this summer from the severe recession triggered by the pandemic.

The White House has been focused on efforts to reopen the nation’s economy state-by-state amid concerns that lifting restrictions too quickly and without sufficient testing and contact tracing would spur a resurgence.

“We’re heartened that the worst of the pain and suffering is going to be behind us,” Trump said as he led a roundtable with executives from companies like Hilton and Toyota.

Trump laid out a vision of a return to pre-coronavirus normalcy — “with or without” a vaccine — with packed restaurants and filled stadiums.

That vision flies in the face of assessments from doctors who say the country would need to embrace a “new normal” of social distancing and mask-wearing.

“I don’t want people to get used to this,” Trump told reporters. “I see the new normal being what it was three months ago.”

White House spokesman Judd Deere tweeted that Trump would visit a Honeywell facility in Phoenix on Tuesday to highlight production of “critical medical equipment production and the addition of 500 manufacturing jobs in the state.”

Trump also said he was considering making a trip to Ohio, even as much of the country remains under effective lockdown.

“We’re going to start to move around and hopefully in the not-too-distant future, we’ll have some massive rallies and people will be sitting next to each other,” he said, adding that having people spaced out in accordance with social distancing guidelines “wouldn’t look too good.”

He did not say exactly when he envisioned such rallies returning, but said the timing would depend, in part, on the states, since some have had far fewer cases than others.

The federal government and most states have urged residents to avoid mass gatherings and to remain at least 1.8m apart.

The announcement came after Trump said that he would not extend the White House’s “30 Days to Slow the Spread” guidelines.

“They’ll be fading out because now the governors are doing it,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office as he met with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

Those guidelines — which were originally supposed to last 15 days and were then extended an additional 30 — encouraged Americans to work from home and avoid restaurants, group gatherings and discretionary travel and advised older Americans and those with serious underlying health conditions to isolate themselves.