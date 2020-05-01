Indian artillery fire in the disputed Kashmir region hit Pakistani army posts and villages, killing a soldier, a woman and a 16-year-old girl, Pakistani military and government officials said yesterday.
In a statement, the military blamed Indian troops for initiating an “unprovoked ceasefire violation” in the villages of Kailer and Rakhchikri along the Line of Control on Wednesday.
It said that Pakistani troops responded and there were reports of heavy losses to Indian troops.
The military said that a 10-year-old boy and a woman were also wounded because of the Indian firing.
Indian Army spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said that Pakistani troops on Wednesday attacked Indian positions with small arms and mortar shells in at least four places.
He called the firing an “unprovoked” violation of a 2003 ceasefire accord between the two countries.
Pakistani and Indian troops often trade accusations of violating the ceasefire in Kashmir, which is divided between them and claimed by both in its entirety.
Pakistani district administration official Mohammad Yousaf said that Indian artillery fire hit Pakistani posts and two villages as residents were breaking their dawn-to-dusk fast as part of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
At least three homes near the Line of Control were damaged, he said.
Pakistani Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan condemned what he said was the latest ceasefire violation by India, alleging that the Indian army targeted civilians.
Anand said that Indian troops responded “befittingly” and no casualties on the Indian side were reported.
