Virus Outbreak: Main Lithuanian airport used as drive-in cinema

AFP, VILNIUS





Hundreds of movie fans on Wednesday flocked to Lithuania’s main international airport to a drive-in theater created in the shadow of planes grounded amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers of the Vilnius International Film Festival teamed up with the city’s airport to create the Aerocinema drive-in.

They want to offer people the opportunity to go out for a movie amid a month-long coronavirus lockdown, which has shuttered cinemas.

People in cars watch Parasite at a drive-in theater on an airport apron area in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

“We’re offering people a new type of travel through the cinema on the airport tarmac,” organizer Algirdas Ramaska told reporters, standing in front of a screen as tall as a five-story building.

“We were dreaming about it for a while, but it could only come true after aviation virtually came to a halt,” he said, referring to the flight ban imposed in the middle of March in a bid to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Social distancing measures were in place for Wednesday’s screening of this year’s Oscar-winning film from South Korea, Parasite.

About 150 vehicles on the airport tarmac were parked at least 2m apart with a maximum of two people per vehicle.

“I felt both strange and excited when I saw the sun setting, a big screen and planes all around,” moviegoer Jolita Vaitkute, 24, told reporters after the screening. “We can’t enjoy flights or cinema right now [under lockdown], but tonight we got both at the same time.”

Tickets sell for 15 euros (US$16) per car, with proceeds going to the festival, which operates on a non-profit basis.

Last year, Vilnius airport served 5 million passengers, but it has been eerily empty since the Baltic EU state imposed its lockdown.

Although some passenger flights are to resume on Sunday next week, Ramaska said he expected the drive-in theater to continue operations through this month as air traffic would remain low for some time.

Among the first EU members to ease lockdown restrictions, Lithuania has already reopened open-air restaurants and cafes, along with shops and libraries as infections slowed.

Vilnius Mayor Remigijus Simasius has offered cafes free use of public spaces, saying he wants the capital to become “one giant outdoor cafe.”