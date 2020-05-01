Measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to cause global energy emissions to fall a record 8 percent this year due to an unprecedented drop in demand for coal, oil and gas, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said yesterday.
The IEA’s Global Energy Review was based on an analysis of electricity demand over more than 100 days, during which much of the world has entered lockdown in a bid to control the pandemic.
It predicted that global energy demand this year would fall 6 percent — seven times more than during the 2008 financial crisis and the biggest year-on-year drop since World War II.
This would be the equivalent of losing the entire energy demand of India, the world’s third-largest power consumer, the IEA said.
Advanced economies are set to see the biggest declines, with demand in the US down 9 percent and an 11 percent fall in the EU likely, it said.
“This is a historic shock to the entire energy world,” IEA executive director Fatih Birol said. “The plunge in demand for nearly all major fuels is staggering, especially for coal, oil and gas.”
With consumption falling, the IEA said it had noticed a “major shift” to low-carbon sources of power, such as wind and solar, which are set to make up 40 percent of global electricity generation — 6 percentage points more than coal.
Coal and natural gas “are finding themselves increasingly squeezed between low overall power demand and increasing output from renewables,” the report said.
Natural gas demand this year is set to fall 5 percent after a decade of uninterrupted growth.
Following a 2018 peak, coal-fired power generation is set to fall more than 10 percent this year.
Overall, energy-related carbon emissions are set to fall by almost 8 percent, reaching their lowest since 2010.
If this plays out, it would be by far the largest annual decrease on record, more than six times larger than the 2009 fall precipitated by the global financial crisis.
The UN has saif that carbon dioxide emissions must fall by 7.6 percent annually through to 2030 to limit global warming to 1.5°C, the most ambitious temperature cap of the Paris Agreement.
Until COVID-19 struck, emissions had been rising year on year.
Reacting to the IEA’s report, Richard Black, director of the Britain-based Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, said how the global economy recovered in the long term from the pandemic would be key for the climate.
“In recent weeks there have been robust promises from national leaders and calls from businesses for post-coronavirus stimulus packages to accelerate the clean energy transition,” Black said. “If these pledges come good ... then the crisis could come to be seen as a genuine turning point for world energy markets.”
Thousands across Australia and New Zealand yesterday honored their countries’ military personnel in private ceremonies held in driveways and on balconies, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced most traditional ANZAC Day memorials to be canceled for the first time in decades. Crowds typically gather at dawn services on April 25 to commemorate the bloody battle on the Gallipoli Peninsula in today’s Turkey during World War I, which in the past few decades has become one of the most important national occasions in Australia and New Zealand. However, with public gatherings banned to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, people were asked to
UNITED STATES Alzheimer’s drug to be tested A Chinese drugmaker has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to start clinical trials in the country for a breakthrough Alzheimer’s drug as it seeks global validation for the controversial therapy. Shanghai Green Valley Pharmaceutical got clearance on April 8 for the US part of a global trial that seeks to enroll more than 2,000 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s across North America, Europe and Asia, the company said yesterday. The drug aims to readjust the microbiome in the gut, which Green Valley has said ultimately leads to reduced neuron inflammation in the brain,
About 300,000 masks sent to pregnant women in Japan as part of a government handout have been found to be faulty, media reports said, the latest in a string of complaints about how the government has dealt with the pandemic. The efforts of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government to distribute protective cloth masks in its fight against COVID-19 have been marred by complaints about mold, insects and stains in a number of the masks handed out so far. Just days after it began supplying every household with two washable masks at a total cost of US$430 million, complaints emerged of soiled
DEATH PENALTY: The kingdom has one of the world’s highest rates of execution, and rights groups have repeatedly raised concerns about the fairness of trials Saudi Arabia has ended the death penalty for crimes committed by minors after effectively abolishing floggings, as the kingdom seeks to blunt criticism over its human rights record. The death penalty was eliminated for those convicted of crimes committed while they were minors, Saudi Arabian Human Rights Commission President Awwad Alawwad said in a statement, citing a royal decree. “Instead, the individual will receive a prison sentence of no longer than 10 years in a juvenile detention facility,” the statement said. The decree is expected to spare the lives of at least six men from the minority Shiite community who are on death