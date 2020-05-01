Libyan National Army Commander Marshall Khalifa Haftar on Wednesday said that his forces would cease hostilities for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan following international calls for a truce in the nation.
“The commander general announces the halting of military operations from his side,” a spokesman for Haftar, who controls swathes of eastern and southern Libya, said from the eastern city of Benghazi.
The UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) had yet to respond, and a correspondent reported hearing explosions in the center of the capital, Tripoli, after the announcement.
The call for a truce during Ramadan, which began in Libya on Friday last week, came in response to “appeals from friendly nations,” the Haftar spokesman said.
He said that violations by the GNA would be met with an “immediate and harsh response.”
Last week, the UN, the EU and several countries called for both sides to lay down their arms during Ramadan.
The announcement came after pro-Haftar forces suffered a series of setbacks in recent weeks, with GNA forces ousting them from two key coastal cities west of Tripoli.
Backed by Turkey, GNA troops are now encircling Haftar’s main rear base at Tarhunah, 60km southeast of the capital.
Since launching an offensive to seize Tripoli in April last year, several ceasefires between Haftar’s forces and the GNA have fallen through, with both sides accusing the other of violations.
Haftar’s opponents accuse him of wanting to establish a new military dictatorship in the country.
On Monday he said that he had “a popular mandate” to govern, declaring a key 2015 political deal over and vowing to press his assault to seize Tripoli.
