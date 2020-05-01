Virus Outbreak: Indian mechanic invents ‘social distancing’ motorbike

AFP, AGARTALA, India





A self-taught mechanic in India has built a motorbike with a 1m gap between the rider and passenger to drive home the importance of social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Partha Saha, 39, bought an old bike from a scrap dealer, removed the engine and cut the machine in two before affixing a rod slightly longer than 1m to connect the wheels.

“Now I can ride with my eight-year-old daughter while maintaining a safe distance,” he said from Agartala in the northeastern state of Tripura.

Self-taught mechanic Partha Saha, left, tests his motorbike modified for social distancing with his daughter, Pragya Saha, in front of their house in Aralia, India, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

When India extended its lockdown that began on March 25 until at least Sunday, Saha realized that the battle against the virus might not be over any time soon.

He used up his meager savings to make the vehicle, which he plans to use to ferry his daughter to and from school once the restrictions are lifted.

“I didn’t want her to take the school bus, as it would be crowded,” said Saha, who works in a TV repair shop.

His battery-powered creation has a top speed of 40kph.

It takes three hours to charge the battery, which allows the bike to travel 80km, Saha said.

“The cost of charging it once comes to about 10 rupees [US$0.13],” Saha added.