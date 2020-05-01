Virus Outbreak: Netherlands gambles on ‘intelligent lockdown’

AFP, THE HAGUE, Netherlands





The shops are open and families cycle along in the sunny spring weather in the Netherlands, which has opted for what it calls an “intelligent lockdown” to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike most other European countries, where people are virtually housebound, Dutch authorities have merely advised people to stay home and keep a social distance of 1.5m.

While restaurants, bars, museums and its infamous sex clubs remain closed, and the famed cannabis “coffee shops” are only open for takeaway, the outdoors-loving Dutch are otherwise allowed to leave home whenever they want.

Children take part in training at a soccer club in Groningen, Netherlands, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Schools will start to reopen from May 11.

“My friend in Belgium has to stay at home and is only allowed to go out to walk her dog in the street. I mean, come on, be serious,” said Bianca Kragten, who runs a bike shop in The Hague, the seat of the Dutch government.

Cheerfully ignoring the absence of tourists, who would normally be a major part of her business, Kragten hires out bikes in front of the shop, which she has decorated with little flags to “cheer up” people.

“It was a total panic for our business in the first few weeks. Then we realized that we were among the lucky ones who were allowed to remain open,” she said.

Her neighbor, bookstore owner Marijn de Koeijer, agreed.

“I think it would be very difficult to stay at home all day. I’m very happy with the opportunities we have, even if they are limited,” he said among his bookshelves a few minutes’ walk from the central railway station in The Hague.

The government itself has won the “support of the population” with its measures, as they are “easier to defend and explain to the people,” De Koeijer said.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte — who coined the phrase “intelligent lockdown” — has been clear on the policy.

“We don’t work like that in the Netherlands, where the government says: ‘You have to do this, you have to do that,” Rutte told a news conference at the end of March.

The authorities have admonished the public when beaches have become too crowded, but while police have closed parking garages to prevent crowds from flocking to beaches on weekends, they remain open.

Dutch policy has not always gone down well with its neighbors, with Belgium — one of the worst-affected countries — initially grumbling that the Netherlands was not strict enough.

So far, compared with the very heavy death toll and high number of infected in other countries, the Dutch approach seems to be working.

Business at his bookstore is down by about half from normal, De Koeijer said, adding that at the start of the pandemic, it was down by about 70 to 80 percent.

“Every book we sell counts,” De Koeijer added.