Virus Outbreak: Indonesians soak up the sun to battle coronavirus

AFP, JAKARTA





From shirtless troops to teenagers tanning on their parents’ driveways, Indonesians are soaking up the rays like never before in the hope that plentiful sunshine would ward off COVID-19.

The rush to take up a practice usually associated with Bali-bound foreigners has been driven by unfounded claims on social media that sunlight — and the vitamin D it supplies — could slow or kill the coronavirus.

That hope got a boost last week when a senior US official said new research showed that sunlight quickly destroys the coronavirus.

People soak up some sun in Tangerang, Indonesia, on April 3 in the belief that the sunlight would boost their immunity to COVID-19. Photo: AFP

The study has yet to be evaluated independently, but US President Donald Trump spoke about it enthusiastically during a news conference.

“I always avoided the sun before because I didn’t want to get tanned, but I’m hoping this will strengthen my immune system,” said Theresia Rikke Astria, a 27-year-old housewife in Yogyakarta.

Medics have their doubts, but say a 15-minute burst of morning sunshine can be good for you.

“Exposing the body to direct sunlight is good to get vitamin D, not to directly prevent the disease,” said Dirga Sakti Rambe of Jakarta’s OMNI Pulomas Hospital.

Vitamin D — which comes from fish, eggs, milk and sunlight exposure — is important in maintaining a healthy immune system, he said, but “sunbathing does not kill the virus that causes COVID-19.”

Whatever the science, one thing is for sure: There is no shortage of sunshine in the Southeast Asian archipelago.

The rush outdoors has led to an Indonesian government warning about the dangers of skin cancer, as well as calls for novice sun-seekers to slap on protection.

It was a rare caution in a place where sunbathing is not practiced widely and beauty product commercials extol the virtues of fair skin. Across Asia, pale skin has long been associated with a higher social class and skin-lightening products are big sellers.

Muslim majority Indonesia’s relatively conservative dress codes — especially for women — mean skimpy swimwear is not a feature of the new craze.

However, the pandemic has made a convert of Rio Zikrizal, even if he struggles with the idea of soaking his shirtless torso in the sun.

“In normal times I’d be reluctant to sunbathe,” the Jakarta resident said. “I’ve got an Asian skin tone, which gets dark easily, so I often use products to make my skin lighter.”

Nabillah Ayu, who lives on the outskirts of the capital, starts her newly adopted sunbathing routine at about 10am — when she used to be in the office — in the hope of avoiding the coronavirus.

“Sunlight can’t directly kill coronavirus, but it can boost the immune system and stop you from getting it,” the 22-year-old said.

Bare-chested suntan sessions have been incorporated into morning exercise routines for some military and police units, and in major cities, residents are flocking from neighborhoods crammed with narrow, dark alleyways to open areas — including railway tracks — where they can catch some unobstructed rays.

It is a motley mix of women with rolled up sleeves and pants wearing a hijab, shirtless male teenagers and older people all clamoring for a bit of sunshine as the odd train zips by.

“I’ve just started sunbathing regularly since the pandemic hit,” Alfian, who goes by one name, said near to the railway tracks in Tangerang on the edge of Jakarta. “Afterward I take a shower and my body feels fitter.”

Wadianto Wadito, who suffers from heart disease and diabetes, figures that he could use all the help he can get.

“I’m already taking a lot of medicines anyway, so now I’m sunbathing to get all my vitamins without taking more pills,” the 65-year-old said.