China yesterday accused Australia of “petty tricks” in an intensifying dispute over Canberra’s push for an international inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic that could affect diplomatic and economic ties between the nations.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his proposed inquiry into how the outbreak developed and spread would not be targeted at China, but was needed given COVID-19 has killed more than 217,000 people and shut down much of the global economy.
“Now, it would seem entirely reasonable and sensible that the world would want to have an independent assessment of how this all occurred, so we can learn the lessons and prevent it from happening again,” Morrison said.
Government ministers in Canberra have repeatedly said that China, Australia’s largest trading partner, is threatening “economic coercion” after Chinese Ambassador to Australia Cheng Jingye (成競業) earlier this week said that Chinese consumers could boycott Australian products and universities because of the calls for the inquiry.
Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Secretary Frances Adamson called Cheng to express her concern.
The Chinese embassy then released a statement detailing what it said was discussed on the telephone call, prompting another rebuke from the department.
The embassy returned fire yesterday, saying in a statement on its Web site that details of the telephone call had first been “obviously leaked by some Australian officials” and it needed to set the record straight.
“The Embassy of China doesn’t play petty tricks, this is not our tradition. But if others do, we have to reciprocate,” a Chinese embassy spokesman said in the statement.
Chinese state media have fiercely rounded on Morrison, with East China Normal University Australian Studies Center Director Chen Hong (陳弘) yesterday writing in the Global Times that Australia was “spearheading” a “malicious campaign to frame and incriminate China.”
Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin (胡錫進) wrote on social media that Australia was always making trouble.
“It is a bit like chewing gum stuck on the sole of China’s shoes. Sometimes you have to find a stone to rub it off,” Hu wrote.
New Zealand, which also counts China as its largest trading partner, yesterday sided with its neighbor in supporting an inquiry into the pandemic.
“It’s very hard to conceive of there not being a desire by every country in world, including the country of origin, for an investigation to find out how this happened,” New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said.
Australia’s call for an inquiry has so far only received lukewarm support, with France and the UK saying it is not the right time to focus on an inquiry.
US President Donald Trump has said China could have stopped the outbreak before it swept the globe and that his administration was conducting “serious investigations” into what happened.
FORCED LABOR: There is ‘overwhelming evidence’ that Uighurs are being forced to work in the cotton industry in China, human rights groups wrote to British officials Major brands are turning a blind eye to forced labor on a scale not seen since World War II, lawyers and campaigners said yesterday as they urged Britain to halt imports of cotton goods originating from China’s Xinjiang region. They named H&M, IKEA, Uniqlo and Muji among companies selling merchandise made with cotton from Xinjiang, where the UN estimates that at least 1 million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims have been detained in massive camps. H&M and IKEA said that they source all of their cotton from China through the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a global nonprofit committed to improving working conditions
The world has lost more than one-quarter of its land-dwelling insects in the past 30 years, according to researchers whose big picture study of global bug decline paints a disturbing, but more nuanced problem than earlier research. From bees and other pollinators crucial to the world’s food supply to butterflies that beautify places, the bugs are disappearing at a rate of just under 1 percent per year, with lots of variation from place to place, a study published on Thursday in the journal Science said. That is a tinier population decline than found by some smaller localized studies, which had triggered fears
Hackers working in support of the Vietnamese government have attempted to break into Chinese state organizations at the center of Beijing’s efforts to contain COVID-19, US cybersecurity firm FireEye said on Wednesday. FireEye said a hacking group known as APT32 had tried to compromise the personal and professional e-mail accounts of staff at the Chinese Ministry of Emergency Management and the government of Wuhan, the epicenter of the global pandemic. Investigators at FireEye and other cybersecurity firms have said they believe that APT32 operates on behalf of the Vietnamese government. The group’s activity mirrors attempts by a host of state-backed hackers to compromise
China has confiscated more than 89 million poor-quality masks, a government official said yesterday, as Beijing faces a slew of complaints about faulty protective gear exported worldwide. Demand for protective equipment has soared as nations across the globe battle COVID-19, which has infected more than 2.9 million people. However, a number of countries have complained about faulty masks and other products exported by China, mostly for use by medical workers and vulnerable groups. As of Friday, China’s market regulators had inspected nearly 16 million businesses and seized more than 89 million masks and 418,000 pieces of protective gear, Chinese State Administration of Market