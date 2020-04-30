Virus Outbreak: China accuses Australia of ‘petty tricks’

MAKING TROUBLE: An academic yesterday wrote that Australia was ‘spearheading’ a ‘malicious campaign to frame and incriminate China’ over the global pandemic

Reuters, SYDNEY





China yesterday accused Australia of “petty tricks” in an intensifying dispute over Canberra’s push for an international inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic that could affect diplomatic and economic ties between the nations.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his proposed inquiry into how the outbreak developed and spread would not be targeted at China, but was needed given COVID-19 has killed more than 217,000 people and shut down much of the global economy.

“Now, it would seem entirely reasonable and sensible that the world would want to have an independent assessment of how this all occurred, so we can learn the lessons and prevent it from happening again,” Morrison said.

Government ministers in Canberra have repeatedly said that China, Australia’s largest trading partner, is threatening “economic coercion” after Chinese Ambassador to Australia Cheng Jingye (成競業) earlier this week said that Chinese consumers could boycott Australian products and universities because of the calls for the inquiry.

Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Secretary Frances Adamson called Cheng to express her concern.

The Chinese embassy then released a statement detailing what it said was discussed on the telephone call, prompting another rebuke from the department.

The embassy returned fire yesterday, saying in a statement on its Web site that details of the telephone call had first been “obviously leaked by some Australian officials” and it needed to set the record straight.

“The Embassy of China doesn’t play petty tricks, this is not our tradition. But if others do, we have to reciprocate,” a Chinese embassy spokesman said in the statement.

Chinese state media have fiercely rounded on Morrison, with East China Normal University Australian Studies Center Director Chen Hong (陳弘) yesterday writing in the Global Times that Australia was “spearheading” a “malicious campaign to frame and incriminate China.”

Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin (胡錫進) wrote on social media that Australia was always making trouble.

“It is a bit like chewing gum stuck on the sole of China’s shoes. Sometimes you have to find a stone to rub it off,” Hu wrote.

New Zealand, which also counts China as its largest trading partner, yesterday sided with its neighbor in supporting an inquiry into the pandemic.

“It’s very hard to conceive of there not being a desire by every country in world, including the country of origin, for an investigation to find out how this happened,” New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said.

Australia’s call for an inquiry has so far only received lukewarm support, with France and the UK saying it is not the right time to focus on an inquiry.

US President Donald Trump has said China could have stopped the outbreak before it swept the globe and that his administration was conducting “serious investigations” into what happened.