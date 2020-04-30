Amash eyes third-party presidential bid

AFP, WASHINGTON





US Representative Justin Amash, who left the Republican Party amid frustrations over US President Donald Trump and then voted for his impeachment, on Tuesday announced that he was preparing a run for president as a third-party candidate.

“Let’s do this,” the independent lawmaker from Michigan said in announcing that he had launched an exploratory committee, a strong sign that he would make a long-shot bid for the White House.

Amash, an independent since quitting the Republican Party last summer, is seeking the nomination of the Libertarian Party, which promotes civil liberties and limited government.

US Representative Justin Amash speaks at a town hall meeting in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on May 28 last year. Photo: AFP

“We’re ready for a presidency that will restore respect for our Constitution and bring people together,” Amash said on Twitter. “I’m excited and honored to be taking these first steps toward serving Americans of every background as president.”

Amash, 40, would jump into a race that already features its main protagonists: Trump and the presumptive Democratic nominee, former US vice president Joe Biden.

A third-party victory would be highly unlikely, but Amash has the potential for reshaping the race should he be on the ballot in November.

It remains unclear whether he would have a greater effect on Trump or Biden. He could draw support from Republicans or independents frustrated with Trump. Likewise, he could earn votes from Democrats who are unhappy about Biden’s candidacy.

In 2016, Green Party nominee Jill Stein drew thousands of votes from the Democratic candidate, former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton, and Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson earned about 3 percent of the national vote.

Amash has long been a vocal Trump critic. Elected to the US House of Representatives in 2010, he often pushes for a more open legislative process, including input from rank-and-file members, greater government accountability and reduced federal spending.