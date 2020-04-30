A US government panel has called for India to be put on a religious freedom blacklist over a “drastic” downturn under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, triggering a sharp rebuttal from New Delhi.
The US Commission on International Religious Freedom recommends but does not set policy, and there is virtually no chance that the US Department of State would follow its lead on India, an increasingly close ally to Washington.
In an annual report, the bipartisan panel narrowly agreed that India should join the ranks of “countries of particular concern” that would be subject to sanctions if they do not improve their records.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“In 2019, religious freedom conditions in India experienced a drastic turn downward, with religious minorities under increasing assault,” the report said.
It called on the US to impose punitive measures, including visa bans, on Indian officials believed to be responsible and grant funding to civil society groups that monitor hate speech.
Modi’s Hindu nationalist government, which won a convincing election victory last year, “allowed violence against minorities and their houses of worship to continue with impunity, and also engaged in and tolerated hate speech and incitement to violence,” the commission said.
It pointed to comments by Indian Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, who notoriously referred to mostly Muslim migrants as “termites,” and to a citizenship law that has triggered nationwide protests.
It also highlighted the revocation of the autonomy of Kashmir, which was India’s only Muslim-majority region, and allegations that Delhi police turned a blind eye to mobs that attacked Muslim neighborhoods in February.
The Indian government, long irritated by the commission’s comments, quickly rejected the report.
“Its biased and tendentious comments against India are not new, but on this occasion, its misrepresentation has reached new levels,” Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Anurag Srivastava said.
“We regard it as an organization of particular concern and will treat it accordingly,” he said.
The department has designated nine “countries of particular concern” on religious freedom — China, Eritrea, Iran, Myanmar, North Korea, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.
The commission asked that all nine countries remain on the list. In addition to India, it sought the inclusion of four more — Nigeria, Russia, Syria and Vietnam.
Pakistan, India’s historic rival, was added by the department in 2018 after years of appeals by the commission.
In its latest report, the commission said that Pakistan “continued to trend negatively,” voicing alarm at forced conversions of Hindus and other minorities, abuse of blasphemy prosecutions and a ban on the Ahmadi sect calling itself Muslim.
India’s citizenship law fast-tracks naturalization for minorities from neighboring countries — but not if they are Muslim.
Modi’s government has said that it is not targeting Muslims, but rather providing refuge to persecuted people and should be commended.
However, critics consider it a watershed move by Modi to define the world’s largest democracy as a Hindu nation and chip away at independent India’s founding principle of secularism.
