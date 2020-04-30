Fuel truck bombing kills at least 46 in north Syria

‘ENEMY OF HUMANITY’: While it was not immediately clear who was behind the attack, the Turkish foreign ministry blamed the Kurdish People’s Protection Units

AFP, BEIRUT





A fuel truck bomb in a northern Syrian market on Tuesday killed at least 46 people, including Turkish-backed rebel fighters, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The blast in Afrin, a city controlled by Ankara’s proxies, came as people went shopping in preparation to break the Ramadan fast, said the US Department of State, which condemned the attack as a “cowardly act of evil.”

Photographs released by Syrian Civil Defense rescue workers, also known as the “White Helmets,” showed firefighters battling to douse flames amid gutted buildings and rescuers carrying charred bodies away from the scene on makeshift stretchers.

A Syrian Civil Defense rescue worker sifts through debris after a fuel truck bombing in Afrin on Tuesday. Photo: AFP / Syrian Civil Defense

Rami Abdul Rahman, chairman of the Britain-based observatory, a monitor with a network of sources inside Syria, said that “at least 46” people had been killed and 50 wounded, some critically, adding that the death toll could rise.

At least six pro-Turkish Syrian fighters were also killed, he said.

The group said on Twitter that 11 children were among those killed.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast, one of the largest to rock Afrin since Turkish troops and allied rebels seized the region from Kurdish forces in March 2018 after a two-month air and ground offensive.

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense blamed the attack on the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which it views as a “terrorist” offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

“The enemy of humanity PKK/YPG has once again targeted innocent civilians in Afrin,” the ministry said on Twitter.

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said that the attack had claimed the “lives of dozens of people shopping in the central market as they prepared to break the Ramadan fast.”

“Such cowardly acts of evil are unacceptable from any side in this conflict,” she added.

The PKK has waged a bloody insurgency in Turkey over the past three decades.

In January, at least seven people were killed in a car bombing in Azaz, another northern city held by pro-Turkey forces, the observatory said.

The Syrian conflict has killed more than 380,000 people since 2011 and forced more than half of the country’s prewar population from their homes.