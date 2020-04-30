Burmese military might be repeating crimes: UN

‘MAXIMIZING SUFFERING’: A UN rapporteur said that the military has injured and killed scores of civilians in attacks reminiscent of the 2017 assault in Rakhine State

The Guardian





Myanmar’s military might once again be committing crimes against humanity in Rakhine State, the UN special rapporteur on human rights has warned, urging the international community to prevent further atrocities.

In a statement issued yesterday, UN Special Rapporteur Yanghee Lee said that the military was inflicting immense suffering on communities living in conflict-affected states, and called for increased efforts to “ensure that there is not another systemic failure like in 2017.”

The military had also expanded its campaign against minorities from Rakhine to neighboring Chin State, she said.

Myanmar is already facing allegations of genocide over a brutal military crackdown that began in August 2017, and which has forced more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee over the border to Bangladesh.

Earlier this year, Myanmar was instructed by the UN’s highest court to take action to prevent genocidal violence against Rohingya citizens and to report back on its progress.

Citizens of all ethnicities living in conflict areas are now being targeted by the military, Lee’s statement said.

Despite calls from the UN for a global ceasefire during the coronavirus crisis, the military, known as the Tatmadaw, has instead escalated its fight against the Arakan Army, an ethnic Rakhine rebel group seeking greater autonomy from central government.

The military has not only injured and killed scores of civilians, including children, in recent air and artillery strikes, Lee said, but also blocked some of the injured from accessing urgent medical care.

In one case, a teenage boy died at a military checkpoint in Rakhine after the military forced the vehicle transporting him to wait there on the way to a hospital. It is not clear how the boy was injured.

In attacks that are reminiscent of the 2017 military assault on Rohingya people, schools, houses, a Buddhist temple and in one case a village of up to 700 homes had been destroyed or burned to the ground.

The military has also disappeared, arrested, tortured or killed dozens of men, often accusing them of links to the Arakan Army. Entire villages have fled the violence.

“Having faced no accountability, the Tatmadaw continues to operate with impunity. For decades, its tactics have intentionally maximized civilian suffering; we all know what they did to the Rohingya in 2017,” Lee said.

“They are now targeting all civilians in the conflict area, with people from Rakhine, Rohingya, Mro, Daignet and Chin communities being killed in recent months,” said Lee, who is concluding her tenure as special rapporteur.

She cited an April 13 artillery attack in which eight civilians died, including at least two children, when the military targeted Kyauk Seik, a village in Ponnagyun Township.

“The Tatmadaw is systematically violating the most fundamental principles of international humanitarian law and human rights. Its conduct against the civilian population of Rakhine and Chin states may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity,” she added.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged warring parties globally to put down their weapons so that all efforts could be focused on protecting civilians from the spread of COVID-19.

Humanitarian agencies fear that communities in conflict areas are especially vulnerable to the virus, which could spread quickly in camps where displaced people are living in close quarters with extremely limited access to healthcare.

Earlier this month, a driver working for the WHO who was transporting swabs from patients to be tested for COVID-19 was killed after his vehicle was attacked by gunfire in Rakhine.