THAILAND
CPTPP bid shelved for now
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanavisit on Monday withdrew a proposal to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) that had been scheduled for discussion at yesterday’s Cabinet meeting. “Due to conflict between different groups, the commerce ministry has withdrawn its proposal,” Jurin told reporters. “This matter will not be discussed in the meeting as long as different groups in society have disagreeing opinions.” The Ministry of Commerce on Monday said it would present the Cabinet with its study that showed membership would boost the kingdom’s economic growth, investment and exports, and help offset the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Opposition parties, civic groups and prominent social figures have opposed membership on the grounds that it would hurt the economy, particularly the agricultural and healthcare sectors.
AFRICA
Tycoon pleads for help
Exiled Zimbabwean tycoon Strive Masiyiwa has launched an appeal for help for Sudan and Zimbabwe to fight COVID-19 after sanctions imposed on the countries cut them off from aid from multilateral organizations. The London-based Masiyiwa, who was forced into exile 20 years ago, said that he had no personal contact with the government leaders in either nation before lodging the appeal with the institutions to raise funds for buying personal protective equipment, ventilators, and to pay for salaries and training. The two nations, under US sanctions, are excluded from debt relief. The World Bank, the IMF and other institutions should create humanitarian trusts for each country, managed by third parties, he said.
UNITED STATES
Military releases UFO videos
The Pentagon on Monday released three declassified videos that show navy pilots encountering what appear to be unidentified flying objects. The grainy videos, which the Pentagon said depict “unexplained aerial phenomena,” were previously leaked, with some believing that they show alien UFOs. The Pentagon said that it released the footage “to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real or whether or not there is more to the videos,” the Department of Defense said in a statement on its Web site. The videos had been “circulating in the public domain after unauthorized releases in 2007 and 2017,” the statement said, adding that “the aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as ‘unidentified.’”
VENEZUELA
El Aissami to oversee oil
President Nicolas Maduro on Monday named a top official targeted by US sanctions as the country’s new oil minister. Maduro tasked Minister of Industries and National Production Tareck El Aissami with “restructuring and reorganization” of the country’s crippled oil industry. Maduro also named Asdrubal Chavez, cousin of former president Hugo Chavez, as interim president of state oil firm Petroleos de Venezuela. El Aissami was in August last year named on the US’ list of most wanted fugitives for “international narcotics trafficking.” The US in February 2017 designated him as having played “a significant role in international narcotics trafficking.” El Aissami has maintained his innocence and denounced the move as “a dirty trick.”
UNITED STATES
Drug results disappointing
An arthritis drug that was being closely watched for its potential use against COVID-19 has delivered disappointing results in clinical trials, its makers said on Monday. Kevzara, which is made by Regeneron and Sanofi, does not attack the novel coronavirus, but instead inhibits an abnormal immune response called a “cytokine storm” that causes the lungs of the sickest patients to become inflamed, leaving them fighting for their lives on ventilators. An early small study in China had appeared promising, but the drug showed no benefit over a placebo in a larger US study of 276 patients in “severe” conditions — those requiring oxygen, but not ventilators. However, there was a ray of hope for those who were “critical,” defined as needing mechanical ventilation or high-flow oxygenation. In this group, 44 were on a placebo, 94 were given a low dose and 88 were given a high dose. About 55 percent of patients on the placebo died by the end of the study, compared with 46 percent on the lower dose and 32 percent on the high dose. The trial is to continue among this critical group.
UNITED STATES
Film festivals to go virtual
Film festivals worldwide are teaming up to launch “We Are One: A Global Film Festival,” which is to play out over 10 days and be available for free on YouTube, Tribeca Enterprises, the company behind the Tribeca Film Festival, and YouTube announced on Monday. Other festivals would also contribute curated programming. “We Are One” is to benefit the WHO and local relief organizations, and encourage viewers to donate to COVID-19 relief efforts. Tribeca Enterprises declined to say what movies would be included, but “We Are One” is not expected to feature prominent feature films that were set to premiere at canceled festivals such as next month’s Cannes Film Festival.
MASK HANDOUTS: People complained about receiving soiled and defective masks, leading to comparisons with the government’s failed ‘Abenomics’ strategy Japan’s effort to distribute cloth masks in its COVID-19 battle has been marred by complaints about mold, insects and stains, fueling further concern that the government has botched its handling of the pandemic. Just weeks after it began supplying every household with two washable, reusable masks at a cost of US$430 million in a bid to contain the virus, the government has been forced to replace some masks following reports of defects from recipients. “I’m thankful to receive these masks, but is this a bug? Debris? Dirt?” Twitter user Aiai asked, posting a photograph of two white masks in their original packaging,
FORCED LABOR: There is ‘overwhelming evidence’ that Uighurs are being forced to work in the cotton industry in China, human rights groups wrote to British officials Major brands are turning a blind eye to forced labor on a scale not seen since World War II, lawyers and campaigners said yesterday as they urged Britain to halt imports of cotton goods originating from China’s Xinjiang region. They named H&M, IKEA, Uniqlo and Muji among companies selling merchandise made with cotton from Xinjiang, where the UN estimates that at least 1 million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims have been detained in massive camps. H&M and IKEA said that they source all of their cotton from China through the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a global nonprofit committed to improving working conditions
The world has lost more than one-quarter of its land-dwelling insects in the past 30 years, according to researchers whose big picture study of global bug decline paints a disturbing, but more nuanced problem than earlier research. From bees and other pollinators crucial to the world’s food supply to butterflies that beautify places, the bugs are disappearing at a rate of just under 1 percent per year, with lots of variation from place to place, a study published on Thursday in the journal Science said. That is a tinier population decline than found by some smaller localized studies, which had triggered fears
Hackers working in support of the Vietnamese government have attempted to break into Chinese state organizations at the center of Beijing’s efforts to contain COVID-19, US cybersecurity firm FireEye said on Wednesday. FireEye said a hacking group known as APT32 had tried to compromise the personal and professional e-mail accounts of staff at the Chinese Ministry of Emergency Management and the government of Wuhan, the epicenter of the global pandemic. Investigators at FireEye and other cybersecurity firms have said they believe that APT32 operates on behalf of the Vietnamese government. The group’s activity mirrors attempts by a host of state-backed hackers to compromise