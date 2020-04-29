World News Quick Take

THAILAND

CPTPP bid shelved for now

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanavisit on Monday withdrew a proposal to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) that had been scheduled for discussion at yesterday’s Cabinet meeting. “Due to conflict between different groups, the commerce ministry has withdrawn its proposal,” Jurin told reporters. “This matter will not be discussed in the meeting as long as different groups in society have disagreeing opinions.” The Ministry of Commerce on Monday said it would present the Cabinet with its study that showed membership would boost the kingdom’s economic growth, investment and exports, and help offset the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Opposition parties, civic groups and prominent social figures have opposed membership on the grounds that it would hurt the economy, particularly the agricultural and healthcare sectors.

AFRICA

Tycoon pleads for help

Exiled Zimbabwean tycoon Strive Masiyiwa has launched an appeal for help for Sudan and Zimbabwe to fight COVID-19 after sanctions imposed on the countries cut them off from aid from multilateral organizations. The London-based Masiyiwa, who was forced into exile 20 years ago, said that he had no personal contact with the government leaders in either nation before lodging the appeal with the institutions to raise funds for buying personal protective equipment, ventilators, and to pay for salaries and training. The two nations, under US sanctions, are excluded from debt relief. The World Bank, the IMF and other institutions should create humanitarian trusts for each country, managed by third parties, he said.

UNITED STATES

Military releases UFO videos

The Pentagon on Monday released three declassified videos that show navy pilots encountering what appear to be unidentified flying objects. The grainy videos, which the Pentagon said depict “unexplained aerial phenomena,” were previously leaked, with some believing that they show alien UFOs. The Pentagon said that it released the footage “to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real or whether or not there is more to the videos,” the Department of Defense said in a statement on its Web site. The videos had been “circulating in the public domain after unauthorized releases in 2007 and 2017,” the statement said, adding that “the aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as ‘unidentified.’”

VENEZUELA

El Aissami to oversee oil

President Nicolas Maduro on Monday named a top official targeted by US sanctions as the country’s new oil minister. Maduro tasked Minister of Industries and National Production Tareck El Aissami with “restructuring and reorganization” of the country’s crippled oil industry. Maduro also named Asdrubal Chavez, cousin of former president Hugo Chavez, as interim president of state oil firm Petroleos de Venezuela. El Aissami was in August last year named on the US’ list of most wanted fugitives for “international narcotics trafficking.” The US in February 2017 designated him as having played “a significant role in international narcotics trafficking.” El Aissami has maintained his innocence and denounced the move as “a dirty trick.”

UNITED STATES

Drug results disappointing

An arthritis drug that was being closely watched for its potential use against COVID-19 has delivered disappointing results in clinical trials, its makers said on Monday. Kevzara, which is made by Regeneron and Sanofi, does not attack the novel coronavirus, but instead inhibits an abnormal immune response called a “cytokine storm” that causes the lungs of the sickest patients to become inflamed, leaving them fighting for their lives on ventilators. An early small study in China had appeared promising, but the drug showed no benefit over a placebo in a larger US study of 276 patients in “severe” conditions — those requiring oxygen, but not ventilators. However, there was a ray of hope for those who were “critical,” defined as needing mechanical ventilation or high-flow oxygenation. In this group, 44 were on a placebo, 94 were given a low dose and 88 were given a high dose. About 55 percent of patients on the placebo died by the end of the study, compared with 46 percent on the lower dose and 32 percent on the high dose. The trial is to continue among this critical group.

UNITED STATES

Film festivals to go virtual

Film festivals worldwide are teaming up to launch “We Are One: A Global Film Festival,” which is to play out over 10 days and be available for free on YouTube, Tribeca Enterprises, the company behind the Tribeca Film Festival, and YouTube announced on Monday. Other festivals would also contribute curated programming. “We Are One” is to benefit the WHO and local relief organizations, and encourage viewers to donate to COVID-19 relief efforts. Tribeca Enterprises declined to say what movies would be included, but “We Are One” is not expected to feature prominent feature films that were set to premiere at canceled festivals such as next month’s Cannes Film Festival.