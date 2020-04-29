An associate of a former US Senate aide to former US vice president Joe Biden said that a woman told her about her allegations of sexual assault against Biden — now the presumptive US Democratic presidential nominee — in the 1990s.
The account, which was published on the Business Insider Web site on Monday, came a little more than a month after Tara Reade first accused Biden of sexually assaulting her in the basement of a Capitol Hill office building when she worked in his office in the spring of 1993. Biden’s campaign has denied the allegations.
In an interview with The Associated Press (AP) earlier this month, Reade said that she had told at least four people about the incident, including her now-deceased mother and her brother, who has spoken publicly about the matter.
Photo: Reuters
The AP spoke with two individuals on the condition of anonymity.
One said that Reade told them about the alleged assault when it happened, while the other said that Reade told them in 2007 or 2008 about experiencing sexual harassment from Biden while working in his Senate office.
Now Lynda LaCasse, who was Reade’s neighbor, said that Reade told her about the alleged assault at about the time it happened.
When they were neighbors in 1995 or 1996, Reade told her “about the senator that she had worked for and he put his hand up her skirt,” LaCasse said.
“She felt like she was assaulted, and she really didn’t feel there was anything she could do,” LaCasse told Business Insider.
A second woman, Lorraine Sanchez, worked with Reade for California Senator Jack O’Connell from 1994 to 1996.
Sanchez told Business Insider that Reade said “she had been sexually harassed by her former boss while she was in DC [the District of Columbia]” and was fired for voicing her concerns.
The AP was unable to reach Sanchez or LaCasse.
Reade did not respond to questions about why she did not mention the women in earlier interviews as people who could corroborate her story.
She on Monday told the AP that she had been asked not to share the women’s contact information with news organizations.
The Biden campaign declined to comment on the new interviews, pointing to an earlier statement from deputy campaign manager and communications director Kate Bedingfield, who said that while sexual assault claims should be “diligently reviewed by an independent press,” what Reade alleged “absolutely did not happen.”
Reade said in past interviews that Biden pushed her against a wall in the basement of a Capitol Hill office building, groped her and penetrated her with his fingers.
She said that after telling her supervisors in Biden’s office that she had been sexually harassed by the then-senator, her concerns were not taken seriously and that she was eventually told to find another job.
MASK HANDOUTS: People complained about receiving soiled and defective masks, leading to comparisons with the government’s failed ‘Abenomics’ strategy Japan’s effort to distribute cloth masks in its COVID-19 battle has been marred by complaints about mold, insects and stains, fueling further concern that the government has botched its handling of the pandemic. Just weeks after it began supplying every household with two washable, reusable masks at a cost of US$430 million in a bid to contain the virus, the government has been forced to replace some masks following reports of defects from recipients. “I’m thankful to receive these masks, but is this a bug? Debris? Dirt?” Twitter user Aiai asked, posting a photograph of two white masks in their original packaging,
FORCED LABOR: There is ‘overwhelming evidence’ that Uighurs are being forced to work in the cotton industry in China, human rights groups wrote to British officials Major brands are turning a blind eye to forced labor on a scale not seen since World War II, lawyers and campaigners said yesterday as they urged Britain to halt imports of cotton goods originating from China’s Xinjiang region. They named H&M, IKEA, Uniqlo and Muji among companies selling merchandise made with cotton from Xinjiang, where the UN estimates that at least 1 million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims have been detained in massive camps. H&M and IKEA said that they source all of their cotton from China through the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a global nonprofit committed to improving working conditions
The world has lost more than one-quarter of its land-dwelling insects in the past 30 years, according to researchers whose big picture study of global bug decline paints a disturbing, but more nuanced problem than earlier research. From bees and other pollinators crucial to the world’s food supply to butterflies that beautify places, the bugs are disappearing at a rate of just under 1 percent per year, with lots of variation from place to place, a study published on Thursday in the journal Science said. That is a tinier population decline than found by some smaller localized studies, which had triggered fears
Hackers working in support of the Vietnamese government have attempted to break into Chinese state organizations at the center of Beijing’s efforts to contain COVID-19, US cybersecurity firm FireEye said on Wednesday. FireEye said a hacking group known as APT32 had tried to compromise the personal and professional e-mail accounts of staff at the Chinese Ministry of Emergency Management and the government of Wuhan, the epicenter of the global pandemic. Investigators at FireEye and other cybersecurity firms have said they believe that APT32 operates on behalf of the Vietnamese government. The group’s activity mirrors attempts by a host of state-backed hackers to compromise