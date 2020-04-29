Virus Outbreak: Biden’s accuser spoke to neighbor about incident

AP, WASHINGTON





An associate of a former US Senate aide to former US vice president Joe Biden said that a woman told her about her allegations of sexual assault against Biden — now the presumptive US Democratic presidential nominee — in the 1990s.

The account, which was published on the Business Insider Web site on Monday, came a little more than a month after Tara Reade first accused Biden of sexually assaulting her in the basement of a Capitol Hill office building when she worked in his office in the spring of 1993. Biden’s campaign has denied the allegations.

In an interview with The Associated Press (AP) earlier this month, Reade said that she had told at least four people about the incident, including her now-deceased mother and her brother, who has spoken publicly about the matter.

Former US vice president Joe Biden speaks at a Democratic presidential debate at CNN’s studios in Washington on March 15. Photo: Reuters

The AP spoke with two individuals on the condition of anonymity.

One said that Reade told them about the alleged assault when it happened, while the other said that Reade told them in 2007 or 2008 about experiencing sexual harassment from Biden while working in his Senate office.

Now Lynda LaCasse, who was Reade’s neighbor, said that Reade told her about the alleged assault at about the time it happened.

When they were neighbors in 1995 or 1996, Reade told her “about the senator that she had worked for and he put his hand up her skirt,” LaCasse said.

“She felt like she was assaulted, and she really didn’t feel there was anything she could do,” LaCasse told Business Insider.

A second woman, Lorraine Sanchez, worked with Reade for California Senator Jack O’Connell from 1994 to 1996.

Sanchez told Business Insider that Reade said “she had been sexually harassed by her former boss while she was in DC [the District of Columbia]” and was fired for voicing her concerns.

The AP was unable to reach Sanchez or LaCasse.

Reade did not respond to questions about why she did not mention the women in earlier interviews as people who could corroborate her story.

She on Monday told the AP that she had been asked not to share the women’s contact information with news organizations.

The Biden campaign declined to comment on the new interviews, pointing to an earlier statement from deputy campaign manager and communications director Kate Bedingfield, who said that while sexual assault claims should be “diligently reviewed by an independent press,” what Reade alleged “absolutely did not happen.”

Reade said in past interviews that Biden pushed her against a wall in the basement of a Capitol Hill office building, groped her and penetrated her with his fingers.

She said that after telling her supervisors in Biden’s office that she had been sexually harassed by the then-senator, her concerns were not taken seriously and that she was eventually told to find another job.