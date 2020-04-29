Virus Outbreak: Trump flip-flops on media briefings with ‘the enemy’

AFP, WASHINGTON





US President Donald Trump was so angry at the media — and so sore from ridicule over his suggestion that COVID-19 patients be injected with disinfectant — that he abandoned his daily briefing on Monday.

Well, for a couple of hours anyway.

In a confusing series of announcements, the White House scheduled a news conference with Trump for Monday afternoon. Then scrapped it.

US President Donald Trump talks to reports in a news conference at the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington on Monday. Photo: AFP

Then put it back on.

In the end, Trump held forth in the Rose Garden. It was by his standards a largely drama-free event, where he pronounced that the US’ pandemic and economic crisis was poised to bottom out and predicted an “incredible” recovery next year.

“Every day it gets better,” said the Republican, whose re-election campaign has been upended by the crisis.

This was Trump’s latest attempt at damage control after criticism — even from some in his own party — that the daily briefings were too combative, turning into miniature versions of his now-suspended campaign rallies.

On Thursday last week, he sparked a public relations disaster when he suggested that people could possibly inject disinfectants to fight the novel coronavirus. A barrage of scorn, alarm and criticism ensued worldwide.

The next day, an angry Trump left a briefing without taking questions. Over the weekend, no briefing was held. Then came Monday’s mixed message.

“We like to keep reporters on their toes,” White House strategic communications director Alyssa Farah said on Twitter, with the lighthearted addition of a winking emoji.

Trump has been incensed by unflattering reports about his work habits and frequent use of the sometimes two-hour briefings to praise himself, while battering rivals.

After his disinfectant comment he claimed that it was “sarcasm” aimed at journalists during the news conference, although he had clearly been talking directly to his medical advisers, not the journalists, and there was no sarcasm apparent in his voice.

Over the weekend, he also used the sarcasm defense to explain a bizarre tweet in which he told journalists whom he believes treat him unfairly to give back their “Noble Prizes.”

When Twitter lit up with questions about why Trump was misspelling the Nobel Prize, which is not even awarded to journalists, and whether he really had meant to say the Pulitzer Prize, the president complained: “Does sarcasm ever work?”

Early on Monday, Trump kept up the anti-media tweetstorm, writing: “FAKE NEWS, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE.”

“There has never been, in the history of our Country, a more vicious or hostile Lamestream Media than there is right now, even in the midst of a National Emergency, the Invisible Enemy!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Yet another tweet on Saturday last week fed rumors that Trump was going to shut down the briefings altogether.

“What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately,” Trump wrote, adding his frequent refrain that he got “record ratings.”

However, the president faces huge pressure to demonstrate his leadership and the briefings give him huge visibility.

At the news conference, Trump also said that he knows how North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is doing and hopes that he is fine.

“I can’t tell you exactly,” Trump said when asked about Kim’s condition. “Yes, I do have a very good idea, but I can’t talk about it now. I just wish him well.”

“I hope he’s fine. I do know how he’s doing relatively speaking. We will see — you’ll probably be hearing in the not too distant future,” Trump said.

Additional reporting by Reuters