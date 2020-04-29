Mexico’s government on Monday continued its tug-of-war with businesses, pledging to reopen factories vital to the US economy while shaming others that refuse to close under lockdown measures decreed to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador also said that he did not like businesspeople going out to seek loans from international lending agencies, further angering the business sector.
Under US pressure, Mexico on Friday last week pledged to reopen automotive plants in a “gradual and cautious” process.
Photo: AFP
On Monday, Mexican Secretary of Labor Luisa Maria Alcalde praised some automakers for reducing or stopping nonessential parts of their operations.
However, she publicly shamed some textile and footwear firms, as well as a department store chain, for not obeying closure orders for nonessential businesses.
In all, 18 percent of firms in Mexico are considered essential and have been allowed to stay open.
Of the remaining nonessential firms, 87 percent had closed and 13 percent had refused to do so, Alcalde said.
The US government launched a campaign to get Mexico to reopen plants, suggesting that the supply chain of the North American free-trade zone could be permanently affected if they did not resume production.
Mexico’s border assembly plants are key to the US supply chain, including those of automakers and defense contractors, and employees at some of the facilities have staged walkouts and protests because of fears over the novel coronavirus.
US Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen Lord on Monday voiced similar concerns in Washington.
“We are seeing impacts on the industrial base by several pockets of closure internationally. Particularly of note is Mexico, where we have a group of companies that are impacting many of our major primes,” she said.
Lopez Obrador appeared to oppose a US$3 billion credit arrangement that a leading business association announced with an investment arm of the Inter-American Development Bank to supply loan-type products for small and medium-sized firms in Mexico affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Austerity-minded Lopez Obrador had vowed not to acquire new debt and said that the loan arrangement would not be backed by public funds or government guarantees.
He said that he also did not like that business groups had arranged the deal behind his back.
“I don’t very much like the way they reached an agreement and want to impose their plans on us,” Lopez Obrador said. “What are we [the government]? Flowerpots, just here for decoration?”
“If it doesn’t cost the public anything, if it doesn’t come from government funds, go ahead,” he added, reminding Mexicans of the numerous past big-business bailouts that average Mexicans had to pay with their tax money.
Mexican Employers Federation head Gustavo de Hoyos harshly criticized Lopez Obrador’s attitude.
“He neither helps nor lets others help,” De Hoyos said of Mexican firms suffering from a drop-off in activity.
“But he does lie,” De Hoyos wrote on Twitter, adding that the credits “do not, as he said, involve public funds.”
Lopez Obrador has had a rocky relationship with business groups, which he has frequently accused of corruption and hogging power.
Mexico has more than 15,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,434 deaths.
