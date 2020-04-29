Virus Outbreak: Tenth of US wary of medical costs: poll

POOR COMMUNICATION: US President Donald Trump and the US Congress have made testing free to patients, while some insurers are waiving copays and deductibles

AP, WASHINGTON





As US states gear up to reopen, a poll has found a potential obstacle to controlling the spread of COVID-19: nearly one in 10 adults say that cost would keep them from seeking help if they thought they were infected.

The Gallup-West Health Healthcare Costs Survey released yesterday found that 9 percent of those aged 18 and older would avoid seeking treatment because of concerns about the cost of care, even if they thought they were infected with the novel coronavirus.

A significantly higher number — 14 percent — would avoid seeking treatment because of pocketbook worries if they had fever and a dry cough, two widely publicized symptoms of COVID-19.

A waitress wearing rubber gloves and a mask takes orders from customers at Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant in Franklin, Tennessee on Monday. Tennessee was one of thef irst US states to reopen restaurants amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: AFP

Although the US Congress and US President Donald Trump have made coronavirus testing free to patients, and some insurers are waiving copays and deductibles for treatment within their networks, the survey suggests that such messages might not be getting to the public.

The survey delivers “important and distressing information,” said John Auerbach, head of the nonpartisan Trust for America’s Health. “I hope that policymakers take note.”

With so many reluctant to seek care, “it could pose problems in testing people,” he said.

“Without widespread testing, it will be problematic to lift the restrictions,” he added.

Auerbach’s group works with government at all levels to strengthen public health, and was not involved with the poll.

Experts have said that to succeed, the nation’s reopening has to be based on three pillars: testing, tracing those who came in contact with infected people and treatment for those who become ill.

If people who might be sick are reluctant to come forward, that could create a blind spot for governors and public health officials trying to calibrate reopening plans to quickly contain potential virus flare-ups.

The survey found that members of minority groups, younger people, those with less than a college degree and people making less than US$40,000 per year were more likely to say that they would avoid treatment for economic reasons.

About 14 percent of nonwhite poll respondents said that they would avoid treatment even if they suspected that they had COVID-19, compared with 6 percent of whites, citing costs.

Yet, COVID-19 has proven to be more lethal among blacks and Hispanics, a grim phenomenon linked to higher rates of underlying diseases such as diabetes and lower rates of health insurance coverage.

The survey found that people aged 18 to 29 were the most likely to avoid treatment.

Although COVID-19 claims a disproportionately high share of victims among older people, there is plenty of evidence that seemingly healthy young adults can also get seriously sick.

In the poll, 12 percent of those aged 18 to 29 said they would avoid treatment because of cost worries.

Adults aged 50 to 64 were the least likely to avoid care, with only 3 percent citing pocketbook issues as a barrier.

Surprisingly, 7 percent of those 65 and older said that cost would be an issue for them.

Virtually all US seniors are covered by Medicare, and many have additional protection for out-of-pocket expenses.

The poll also found that income was a dividing line in Americans’ attitudes: Only 3 percent of those making at least US$100,000 cited cost as a barrier to COVID-19 care, compared with 14 percent of those earning less than US$40,000.

“A pretty substantial chunk of the population could remain hidden from view because of the US healthcare cost crisis,” said Dan Witters, research director for the poll.

The Gallup-West Health Healthcare Costs Survey was based on telephone interviews conducted from April 1 to 14, with a random sample of 1,017 adults, aged 18 and older, living in all 50 US states and Washington. For results based on the entire sample, the margin of error is 3.7 percentage points.