Convicted terrorists less likely to reoffend: study

RECIDIVISM: Research suggests 5 percent of convicted terrorists commit a second terrorist offense after leaving prison, compared with about 45 percent of all prisoners

Convicted terrorists are extremely unlikely to reoffend compared with other prisoners, research by academics and security services in Europe has found.

The research showed that less than 5 percent of convicted terrorists commit a second terrorist offense after leaving prison. In England and Wales, about 45 percent of all prisoners would reoffend within a year of release.

The research was conducted in Belgium, which has faced Islamist terrorism since the early 1990s, and became one of the centers of the Islamic State campaign in Europe in 2015 and 2016.

The forthcoming release of thousands of extremists jailed for terrorist offenses has worried security services in the UK and elsewhere.

Britain has passed a law ensuring that people convicted of serious terrorist offenses would no longer automatically be released halfway through their sentences, following two high-profile attacks by men who had recently left prison.

In November last year, Usman Khan stabbed two people to death near London Bridge, about a year after being released on license. Khan had been sentenced in 2012 for his part in an al-Qaeda-inspired plot to bomb high-profile locations, and was attending a conference on prisoner rehabilitation when he launched his attack.

In February, Sudesh Amman was shot dead by police in Streatham, London, after stabbing two people. The 20-year-old had been freed after serving half his sentence of more than three years for the possession and distribution of extremist material, and was under active police surveillance.

The new research, to be published in the CTC Sentinel, the publication of the Combating Terrorism Center at the US military academy West Point, suggests such cases are rare.

Less than 3 percent of the 557 individuals in Belgium included in the study were convicted a second time of a terrorist offense, and less than 5 percent returned to extremist activities after being released from prison.

Two recent evaluations from the Belgian counterterrorism services support the new findings. They concluded that 84 percent of the male returnees from Syria and 95 percent of female returnees had distanced themselves from extremism.

“These evaluations, together with the literature on terrorist recidivism, tend to suggest that most terrorist convicts simply do not seek to return to their ‘old habits,’ contrary to the dominant perception,” said Thomas Renard, a senior research fellow at the Egmont Institute and the author of the new research.

However, the two intelligence service evaluations did find that a minority of released offenders remain “of high concern,” suggesting that “a small number of die-hards will remain active across successive waves of jihadi militancy, and remain a key concern for police and intelligence services.”

There are more than 4,000 inmates in Western Europe who are either returning foreign fighters, convicted terrorists, radicalized inmates or “vulnerable to radicalization.”

There are about 1,700 in France, of whom 90 percent are to be released within five years, and 700 in the UK.

The new research is supported by other academic studies that consistently indicate a very low rate of terrorist recidivism, compared with the average rates of criminal recidivism, which are generally between 40 and 60 percent worldwide.

Even before last year’s London stabbing attacks, the management of released terrorist offenders had been identified as a political priority.

There have been a number of high-profile recidivists, such as Cherif Kouachi, who launched an attack against the staff of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in January 2015, and al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

The fear of recidivism is further reinforced by concerns about prisons, which have been commonly described as “breeding grounds for radicalization” or “universities of jihad.”

In the UK, an independent review of Islamist extremism in prisons concluded in 2016 that radicalization in prison was a growing problem that was poorly handled.