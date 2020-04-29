Virus Outbreak: China pans India’s rebuke of its coronavirus test kits

‘PREJUDICE’: The antibody test kits must be stored and transported according to certain specifications or they might not function properly, the Chinese embassy said

Reuters, NEW DELHI





Beijing has criticized India’s decision to stop using Chinese test kits for the novel coronavirus due to quality issues as unfair and irresponsible in the latest strain in their ties.

The Indian Council of Medical Research, the top agency dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, on Monday said that it planned to return the kits for antibody tests procured from two Chinese firms due to poor accuracy.

The Chinese embassy said it was deeply concerned by the Indian decision and that Chinese authorities had validated the equipment produced by Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics.

“It is unfair and irresponsible for certain individuals to label Chinese products as ‘faulty’ and look at issues with pre-emptive prejudice,” embassy spokeswoman Ji Rong (嵇蓉) said in a statement.

The companies had exported equipment to several countries in Europe, Asia and Latin America without any problem, she said.

China was trying to help India fight the coronavirus with concrete action and it made sure the quality of its medical exports is a priority with manufacturers, Ji said.

Wondfo Biotech said in a statement that it stood by the quality of its equipment, which it said had been validated by the Indian medical research body itself at the time of issuing an import license.

The diplomatic flap came days after China criticized an Indian decision to step up scrutiny over investments from neighboring countries, seen as a move to stave off opportunistic takeovers by Chinese firms during the pandemic.

The two countries have been taking steps to improve ties, but distrust stemming from a disputed border and China’s growing influence across the region remains deep in India.

India this month ordered more than 500,000 Chinese kits that test for COVID-19 antibodies as a way to boost its screening, among the lowest per capita in the world.

The antibody tests taken from blood samples do not always pick up early-stage infections, but show whether a person had the virus in the past, even if they had no symptoms.

In comparison, the standard swab test determines whether a person has the virus at that moment by looking for it in secretions.

Several Indian states said that the Chinese tests had produced conflicting results.

Rajasthan state officials said that the kits were initially used for testing patients who already had a confirmed infection, but some results came back negative.

Ji said the tests needed to be carried out in a professional manner to produce accurate results.

“There are strict requirements for the storage, transportation and use of COVID-19 antibody rapid test kits,” she said. “Any operation which is not carried out by professionals in accordance with the product specifications will lead to the testing accuracy variations.”