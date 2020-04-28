World News Quick Take

Agencies





GREECE

Scores homeless after fire

Scores of asylum seekers were left homeless when a fire on Sunday night tore through a camp on the island of Samos, Ministry of Migration and Asylum Secretary Manos Logothetis said yesterday. “Around 200 people have been left homeless,” he said, adding that the blaze was started “amid internal disputes” between residents. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The Samos camp is massively overcrowded, with nearly 7,000 people in a facility built to handle fewer than 650. The government had planned to relocate to the mainland more than 2,300 asylum seekers from island camps, but the operation has been delayed owing to fears of COVID-19 contagion, despite no infections being officially reported in camps on the islands of Lesbos, Chios, Samos, Leros and Kos.

UNITED STATES

Trump backs health chief

President Donald Trump on Sunday dismissed reports he was considering sacking the secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) as criticism mounts over the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Reports that HHS Secretary Alex Azar is going to be ‘fired’ by me are Fake News,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “They are desperate to create the perception of chaos & havoc in the minds of the public.” He also renewed his attacks on Fox News. “No respect for the people running @FoxNews. But Fox keeps on plugging to try and become politically correct,” he said. “The people who are watching @FoxNews ... are angry. They want an alternative now. So do I!”

UNITED STATES

No STEM for Chinese: Cotton

Senator Tom Cotton lit up social media on Sunday by suggesting Chinese students should not be allowed to study science and technology in local universities, and should focus on William Shakespeare instead. The Arkansas lawmaker deemed it a “scandal” that China’s “brightest minds” study in the nation only to return home “to compete for our jobs, to take our business and ultimately to steal our property.” “We need to take a very hard look at the visas that we give the Chinese nationals to come to the United States to study, especially at the post-graduate level in advanced scientific and technological fields,” Cotton said on Fox News Channel’s Sunday Morning Futures. The students should be allowed “to come here and study Shakespeare and the Federalist Papers, that’s what they need to learn from America,” he said. “They don’t need to learn quantum computing and artificial intelligence from America.” Shakespeare was born and died in Stratford-Upon-Avon, England.

EL SALVADOR

‘Lethal force’ authorized

President Nayib Bukele on Sunday authorized the use of “lethal force” by police and military against gang members to crack down on heightened violence amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The nation reported 24 homicides on Friday, the worst one-day toll since Bukele took office in June last year, prompting him to order a 24-hour lockdown in prisons housing gang members. By late afternoon on Sunday, police had registered another 29 murders, prompting Bukele to introduce tougher measures against gangs he said were taking advantage of the fact security forces were busy helping to contain the virus outbreak. “The police and armed forces must prioritize safeguarding their lives, those of their companions and of honest citizens. The use of lethal force is authorized in self-defense or in defense of the lives of Salvadorans,” Bukele said.