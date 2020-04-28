GREECE
Scores homeless after fire
Scores of asylum seekers were left homeless when a fire on Sunday night tore through a camp on the island of Samos, Ministry of Migration and Asylum Secretary Manos Logothetis said yesterday. “Around 200 people have been left homeless,” he said, adding that the blaze was started “amid internal disputes” between residents. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The Samos camp is massively overcrowded, with nearly 7,000 people in a facility built to handle fewer than 650. The government had planned to relocate to the mainland more than 2,300 asylum seekers from island camps, but the operation has been delayed owing to fears of COVID-19 contagion, despite no infections being officially reported in camps on the islands of Lesbos, Chios, Samos, Leros and Kos.
UNITED STATES
Trump backs health chief
President Donald Trump on Sunday dismissed reports he was considering sacking the secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) as criticism mounts over the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Reports that HHS Secretary Alex Azar is going to be ‘fired’ by me are Fake News,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “They are desperate to create the perception of chaos & havoc in the minds of the public.” He also renewed his attacks on Fox News. “No respect for the people running @FoxNews. But Fox keeps on plugging to try and become politically correct,” he said. “The people who are watching @FoxNews ... are angry. They want an alternative now. So do I!”
UNITED STATES
No STEM for Chinese: Cotton
Senator Tom Cotton lit up social media on Sunday by suggesting Chinese students should not be allowed to study science and technology in local universities, and should focus on William Shakespeare instead. The Arkansas lawmaker deemed it a “scandal” that China’s “brightest minds” study in the nation only to return home “to compete for our jobs, to take our business and ultimately to steal our property.” “We need to take a very hard look at the visas that we give the Chinese nationals to come to the United States to study, especially at the post-graduate level in advanced scientific and technological fields,” Cotton said on Fox News Channel’s Sunday Morning Futures. The students should be allowed “to come here and study Shakespeare and the Federalist Papers, that’s what they need to learn from America,” he said. “They don’t need to learn quantum computing and artificial intelligence from America.” Shakespeare was born and died in Stratford-Upon-Avon, England.
EL SALVADOR
‘Lethal force’ authorized
President Nayib Bukele on Sunday authorized the use of “lethal force” by police and military against gang members to crack down on heightened violence amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The nation reported 24 homicides on Friday, the worst one-day toll since Bukele took office in June last year, prompting him to order a 24-hour lockdown in prisons housing gang members. By late afternoon on Sunday, police had registered another 29 murders, prompting Bukele to introduce tougher measures against gangs he said were taking advantage of the fact security forces were busy helping to contain the virus outbreak. “The police and armed forces must prioritize safeguarding their lives, those of their companions and of honest citizens. The use of lethal force is authorized in self-defense or in defense of the lives of Salvadorans,” Bukele said.
CHINA-MALAYSIA STANDOFF: Tensions sparked by a Chinese government research ship led the US to call on Beijing to stop ‘bullying behavior’ in the South China Sea Two US warships are operating in the South China Sea, the US Navy said yesterday, with three regional security sources saying that the ships were near an area of a standoff between China and Malaysia. The Haiyang Dizhi 8, a Chinese government research ship, was spotted last week conducting a survey close to an exploration vessel operated by Malaysia’s state-owned Petroliam Nasional (Petronas), months after it undertook a similar patrol off Vietnam. The incident prompted the US to call on China to stop its “bullying behavior” in the disputed waters, citing concern over Beijing’s provocative actions toward offshore oil and gas developments
MASK HANDOUTS: People complained about receiving soiled and defective masks, leading to comparisons with the government’s failed ‘Abenomics’ strategy Japan’s effort to distribute cloth masks in its COVID-19 battle has been marred by complaints about mold, insects and stains, fueling further concern that the government has botched its handling of the pandemic. Just weeks after it began supplying every household with two washable, reusable masks at a cost of US$430 million in a bid to contain the virus, the government has been forced to replace some masks following reports of defects from recipients. “I’m thankful to receive these masks, but is this a bug? Debris? Dirt?” Twitter user Aiai asked, posting a photograph of two white masks in their original packaging,
FORCED LABOR: There is ‘overwhelming evidence’ that Uighurs are being forced to work in the cotton industry in China, human rights groups wrote to British officials Major brands are turning a blind eye to forced labor on a scale not seen since World War II, lawyers and campaigners said yesterday as they urged Britain to halt imports of cotton goods originating from China’s Xinjiang region. They named H&M, IKEA, Uniqlo and Muji among companies selling merchandise made with cotton from Xinjiang, where the UN estimates that at least 1 million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims have been detained in massive camps. H&M and IKEA said that they source all of their cotton from China through the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a global nonprofit committed to improving working conditions
The world has lost more than one-quarter of its land-dwelling insects in the past 30 years, according to researchers whose big picture study of global bug decline paints a disturbing, but more nuanced problem than earlier research. From bees and other pollinators crucial to the world’s food supply to butterflies that beautify places, the bugs are disappearing at a rate of just under 1 percent per year, with lots of variation from place to place, a study published on Thursday in the journal Science said. That is a tinier population decline than found by some smaller localized studies, which had triggered fears