Nearly 2 million people in Australia downloaded an app designed to help medical workers and state governments trace close contacts of COVID-19 patients as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s approval rating soared on his pandemic response.
Australia has been one of the most successful countries in fighting the pandemic, recording just 83 deaths and 6,700 cases, because of border closures, movement restrictions and a stay-at-home policy. It has lowered the daily infection growth rate to less than 1 percent, down from 25 percent last month.
Some Australian states have started to ease social distancing restrictions and Australia is to begin testing people regardless of symptoms, firstly focusing on young adults and health workers.
Australian Minister for Health Greg Hunt said that 1.89 million Australians had downloaded the tracing app CovidSafe as of 4pm yesterday, more than 7 percent of the nation’s population.
The nearly 2 million downloads came within 16 hours of the app’s launch.
“This effort will help protect ourselves, our families, our nurses and our doctors,” Hunt wrote on Twitter.
Morrison has said that at least 40 percent of the country’s 25.7 million people would need to download the app.
The surge in downloads came as a poll conducted for the Australian newspaper showed that Morrison enjoyed the best approval rating for a leader since the end of 2008.
Business groups in the country have begun lobbying for easing pandemic-related restrictions.
ECONOMY
A model by the Business Council of Australia showed that the A$2 trillion (US$1.29 trillion) economy could take a A$400 billion hit if restrictions adopted to fight the spread of COVID-19 continued for six months.
Last week, the head of the Reserve Bank of Australia said that the nation would suffer its biggest economic contraction since the 1930s in the first half of this year due to the containment measures.
Despite the economic pain, Australia yesterday reported just five new cases of the novel coronavirus.
Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, said it had found just two cases in that time, and neither involved community transmission.
The states of Queensland and Western Australia have said they would ease some restrictions this week, as both have had new cases in the low single digits in recent days.
Western Australia is to allow indoor and outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people, while Queensland has allowed picnics, retail shopping and drives of up to 50km from home. Queensland has also opened its national parks.
The most populous states of Victoria and New South Wales, which have the country’s coronavirus hotspots, are maintaining strict social and business restrictions.
CHINA-MALAYSIA STANDOFF: Tensions sparked by a Chinese government research ship led the US to call on Beijing to stop ‘bullying behavior’ in the South China Sea Two US warships are operating in the South China Sea, the US Navy said yesterday, with three regional security sources saying that the ships were near an area of a standoff between China and Malaysia. The Haiyang Dizhi 8, a Chinese government research ship, was spotted last week conducting a survey close to an exploration vessel operated by Malaysia’s state-owned Petroliam Nasional (Petronas), months after it undertook a similar patrol off Vietnam. The incident prompted the US to call on China to stop its “bullying behavior” in the disputed waters, citing concern over Beijing’s provocative actions toward offshore oil and gas developments
MASK HANDOUTS: People complained about receiving soiled and defective masks, leading to comparisons with the government’s failed ‘Abenomics’ strategy Japan’s effort to distribute cloth masks in its COVID-19 battle has been marred by complaints about mold, insects and stains, fueling further concern that the government has botched its handling of the pandemic. Just weeks after it began supplying every household with two washable, reusable masks at a cost of US$430 million in a bid to contain the virus, the government has been forced to replace some masks following reports of defects from recipients. “I’m thankful to receive these masks, but is this a bug? Debris? Dirt?” Twitter user Aiai asked, posting a photograph of two white masks in their original packaging,
FORCED LABOR: There is ‘overwhelming evidence’ that Uighurs are being forced to work in the cotton industry in China, human rights groups wrote to British officials Major brands are turning a blind eye to forced labor on a scale not seen since World War II, lawyers and campaigners said yesterday as they urged Britain to halt imports of cotton goods originating from China’s Xinjiang region. They named H&M, IKEA, Uniqlo and Muji among companies selling merchandise made with cotton from Xinjiang, where the UN estimates that at least 1 million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims have been detained in massive camps. H&M and IKEA said that they source all of their cotton from China through the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a global nonprofit committed to improving working conditions
The world has lost more than one-quarter of its land-dwelling insects in the past 30 years, according to researchers whose big picture study of global bug decline paints a disturbing, but more nuanced problem than earlier research. From bees and other pollinators crucial to the world’s food supply to butterflies that beautify places, the bugs are disappearing at a rate of just under 1 percent per year, with lots of variation from place to place, a study published on Thursday in the journal Science said. That is a tinier population decline than found by some smaller localized studies, which had triggered fears