Australians rush to get pandemic tracing app

‘PROTECTION MEASURE’: Officials said that more than 7% of the population had downloaded the CovidSafe app as the nation reported five new coronavirus cases

Reuters, SYDNEY





Nearly 2 million people in Australia downloaded an app designed to help medical workers and state governments trace close contacts of COVID-19 patients as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s approval rating soared on his pandemic response.

Australia has been one of the most successful countries in fighting the pandemic, recording just 83 deaths and 6,700 cases, because of border closures, movement restrictions and a stay-at-home policy. It has lowered the daily infection growth rate to less than 1 percent, down from 25 percent last month.

Some Australian states have started to ease social distancing restrictions and Australia is to begin testing people regardless of symptoms, firstly focusing on young adults and health workers.

Australian Minister for Health Greg Hunt said that 1.89 million Australians had downloaded the tracing app CovidSafe as of 4pm yesterday, more than 7 percent of the nation’s population.

The nearly 2 million downloads came within 16 hours of the app’s launch.

“This effort will help protect ourselves, our families, our nurses and our doctors,” Hunt wrote on Twitter.

Morrison has said that at least 40 percent of the country’s 25.7 million people would need to download the app.

The surge in downloads came as a poll conducted for the Australian newspaper showed that Morrison enjoyed the best approval rating for a leader since the end of 2008.

Business groups in the country have begun lobbying for easing pandemic-related restrictions.

ECONOMY

A model by the Business Council of Australia showed that the A$2 trillion (US$1.29 trillion) economy could take a A$400 billion hit if restrictions adopted to fight the spread of COVID-19 continued for six months.

Last week, the head of the Reserve Bank of Australia said that the nation would suffer its biggest economic contraction since the 1930s in the first half of this year due to the containment measures.

Despite the economic pain, Australia yesterday reported just five new cases of the novel coronavirus.

Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, said it had found just two cases in that time, and neither involved community transmission.

The states of Queensland and Western Australia have said they would ease some restrictions this week, as both have had new cases in the low single digits in recent days.

Western Australia is to allow indoor and outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people, while Queensland has allowed picnics, retail shopping and drives of up to 50km from home. Queensland has also opened its national parks.

The most populous states of Victoria and New South Wales, which have the country’s coronavirus hotspots, are maintaining strict social and business restrictions.