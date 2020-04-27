Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday appealed to Indians to strictly comply with a nationwide lockdown and maintain social distancing norms, as cases of COVID-19 mounted steadily, despite over a month-long curfew.
In a radio address, Modi said the country was in the midst of a “war” and urged hundreds of millions of Indian citizens to sustain the “people-driven” fight, and not be misled into believing the spread of the virus has been brought fully under control.
“I will urge you that we should not be trapped into overconfidence and nurse the belief that in our city, in our village, in our streets, in our office, coronavirus has not reached and that is why it will not reach” Modi said.
Photo: Reuters
India’s high population density, poor sanitation infrastructure and high rates of internal migration has hastened the spread of the coronavirus.
The country has reported 26,496 cases of COVID-19 and 825 deaths. The authorities have set up teams to focus on compliance with lockdown measures.
Modi on March 25 imposed a lockdown of India’s 1.3 billion people, but experts fear that the world’s biggest lockdown has not been able to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and the country was witnessing a surge in cases with testing being ramped up.
“We need to be careful that physical distancing, covering the face with a cover or a mask and washing our hands again and again will be the biggest medicine to fight this disease,” Modi said.
On Saturday, India allowed small shops in residential areas to reopen, although with staff members reduced by half, and they were expected to wear masks and gloves during work hours.
CHINA-MALAYSIA STANDOFF: Tensions sparked by a Chinese government research ship led the US to call on Beijing to stop ‘bullying behavior’ in the South China Sea Two US warships are operating in the South China Sea, the US Navy said yesterday, with three regional security sources saying that the ships were near an area of a standoff between China and Malaysia. The Haiyang Dizhi 8, a Chinese government research ship, was spotted last week conducting a survey close to an exploration vessel operated by Malaysia’s state-owned Petroliam Nasional (Petronas), months after it undertook a similar patrol off Vietnam. The incident prompted the US to call on China to stop its “bullying behavior” in the disputed waters, citing concern over Beijing’s provocative actions toward offshore oil and gas developments
The global COVID-19 pandemic threatens to cause a huge shock to international food trade and trigger a new food crisis, a top Chinese agriculture official said yesterday. The comments came as the pandemic roiled global agriculture supply chains and upended trade, and after some countries restricted exports of main grains and increased procurement for reserves. “The fast-spreading global epidemic has brought huge uncertainty on international agriculture trade and markets,” Chinese Vice Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Yu Kangzhen (于康震) said. “If the epidemic continues to spread and escalate, the impact on international food trade and production will definitely worsen, and might trigger
MASK HANDOUTS: People complained about receiving soiled and defective masks, leading to comparisons with the government’s failed ‘Abenomics’ strategy Japan’s effort to distribute cloth masks in its COVID-19 battle has been marred by complaints about mold, insects and stains, fueling further concern that the government has botched its handling of the pandemic. Just weeks after it began supplying every household with two washable, reusable masks at a cost of US$430 million in a bid to contain the virus, the government has been forced to replace some masks following reports of defects from recipients. “I’m thankful to receive these masks, but is this a bug? Debris? Dirt?” Twitter user Aiai asked, posting a photograph of two white masks in their original packaging,
FORCED LABOR: There is ‘overwhelming evidence’ that Uighurs are being forced to work in the cotton industry in China, human rights groups wrote to British officials Major brands are turning a blind eye to forced labor on a scale not seen since World War II, lawyers and campaigners said yesterday as they urged Britain to halt imports of cotton goods originating from China’s Xinjiang region. They named H&M, IKEA, Uniqlo and Muji among companies selling merchandise made with cotton from Xinjiang, where the UN estimates that at least 1 million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims have been detained in massive camps. H&M and IKEA said that they source all of their cotton from China through the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a global nonprofit committed to improving working conditions