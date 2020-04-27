Virus Outbreak: Modi urges people to obey lockdown as cases climb

‘OVERCONFIDENCE’: The Indian prime minister urged people not to believe that the coronavirus would not reach their communities just because it has not done so

Reuters, NEW DELHI





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday appealed to Indians to strictly comply with a nationwide lockdown and maintain social distancing norms, as cases of COVID-19 mounted steadily, despite over a month-long curfew.

In a radio address, Modi said the country was in the midst of a “war” and urged hundreds of millions of Indian citizens to sustain the “people-driven” fight, and not be misled into believing the spread of the virus has been brought fully under control.

“I will urge you that we should not be trapped into overconfidence and nurse the belief that in our city, in our village, in our streets, in our office, coronavirus has not reached and that is why it will not reach” Modi said.

A man drives an auto-rickshaw modeled after a coronavirus to raise awareness about staying at home during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Chennai, India, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

India’s high population density, poor sanitation infrastructure and high rates of internal migration has hastened the spread of the coronavirus.

The country has reported 26,496 cases of COVID-19 and 825 deaths. The authorities have set up teams to focus on compliance with lockdown measures.

Modi on March 25 imposed a lockdown of India’s 1.3 billion people, but experts fear that the world’s biggest lockdown has not been able to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and the country was witnessing a surge in cases with testing being ramped up.

“We need to be careful that physical distancing, covering the face with a cover or a mask and washing our hands again and again will be the biggest medicine to fight this disease,” Modi said.

On Saturday, India allowed small shops in residential areas to reopen, although with staff members reduced by half, and they were expected to wear masks and gloves during work hours.