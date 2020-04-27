Virus Outbreak: Low-tech Japan struggles in working from home

AP, TOKYO





When the Japanese government earlier this month declared an emergency to curb the spread of COVID-19 and asked people to work from home, crowds rushed to electronics stores.

Many Japanese lack the basic tools needed to work from home. Contrary to the ultra-modern image of Japan Inc with its robots, design finesse and gadgetry galore, in many respects the country is technologically challenged.

However, the bigger obstacle is Japanese corporate culture, experts have said.

Commuters stand in a packed train at the Shinagawa Station in Tokyo on March 2. Photo: AP

Offices still often rely on faxes instead of e-mail. Many homes lack high-speed Internet connections and documents often must be stamped in-person with carved seals called hanko, which serve as signatures. So, many Japanese really cannot work remotely, at least not all the time.

A survey by YouGov, a British market researcher, found that only 18 percent of those recently surveyed were able to avoid commuting to school or work, even though a relatively high 80 percent of people in Japan are afraid of catching the novel coronavirus.

In India, nearly 70 percent of those surveyed were staying home. In the US, it was about 30 percent, according to YouGov.

One factor, said Telework Management president Yuri Tazawa, a pioneer in Japan of teleworking is that Japanese workers often do not have clearly defined jobs like Americans do, so companies expect their staff to be in constant communication with each other, working as teams.

“But this is a matter of life and death for the workers and their families,” Tazawa said. “We need to do immediately what we can do now.”

Tazawa is offering an online crash course on how to immediately start working from home, using just mobile phones, if a PC is not available.

She called the approach a “hypothetical cloud office.”

Unlike regular Zoom meetings, in which workers check in and out for discussions, she is proposing using Zoom for just voice connections, keeping it on throughout the work day so that employees who would normally share an office can feel as if they are in the same room.

“Teleworking is so important in the fight against the coronavirus,” Tazawa said.

Some of Japan’s biggest companies, such as Toyota Motor and Sony, already have announced work-from-home policies.