Virus found on destroyer
The navy on Friday said that 18 sailors aboard a destroyer patrolling in the Caribbean had tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the ship to head back to port. After one sailor aboard the USS Kidd who had come down with symptoms was evacuated, a medical team dispatched to the ship found another 17 were infected, the navy said in a statement. “Testing continues, and we expect additional cases” among the crew, it said.
Chinese telecoms targeted
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Friday said that it might shut down the US operations of three state-controlled Chinese telecoms, citing national security risks. The FCC issued so-called show cause orders to China Telecom Americas, China Unicom Americas, Pacific Networks Corp and its wholly owned subsidiary ComNet (USA), directing them to explain why it should not start the process of revoking authorizations enabling their US operations. The agency’s orders referred to the “sophistication and resulting damage of the Chinese government’s involvement in computer intrusions and attacks against the United States.”
Park attack kills at least 17
At least 17 people, including 12 rangers, were killed on Friday in an attack in Virunga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site in the east of the country, an official said. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the park, Africa’s oldest and most biologically diverse protected area. A driver and four other civilians were also killed in the attack in Goma, for which no person or group has claimed responsibility, the governor of the Nord Kivu Province said in a statement. The civilians were the apparent target of the attack, the park management said. The guards were killed “while coming to help a civilian vehicle, which had come under fire by the assailants,” the statement said.
Price controls tightened
The government on Friday announced new price controls on food products, the first time it has done so in two years, as the COVID-19 pandemic and an acute gasoline shortage cause inflation to accelerate. New figures released on the central bank’s Web site on Friday showed that inflation rose 124 percent in the first quarter of this year and 13.3 percent last month. The opposition-controlled National Assembly earlier this month said its own data showed inflation last month was 21.2 percent. The government last year relaxed enforcement of price controls, which had been in place for nearly two decades, to allow the private sector to play a greater role in the import and sale of goods in the face of US sanctions.
Homicide rate surges
Far from receding during the pandemic, the country’s homicide rate rose last month as the government started lockdowns to combat the pandemic, a government report said on Friday. Killings rose 8.46 percent from February to last month, from 2,766 to about 3,000, the report said. The country began implementing widespread shutdowns and social distancing measures to fight the pandemic in the middle of last month. The murder rate was the highest since the record 3,074 homicides registered in July 2018, five months before President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office.
CHINA-MALAYSIA STANDOFF: Tensions sparked by a Chinese government research ship led the US to call on Beijing to stop ‘bullying behavior’ in the South China Sea Two US warships are operating in the South China Sea, the US Navy said yesterday, with three regional security sources saying that the ships were near an area of a standoff between China and Malaysia. The Haiyang Dizhi 8, a Chinese government research ship, was spotted last week conducting a survey close to an exploration vessel operated by Malaysia’s state-owned Petroliam Nasional (Petronas), months after it undertook a similar patrol off Vietnam. The incident prompted the US to call on China to stop its “bullying behavior” in the disputed waters, citing concern over Beijing’s provocative actions toward offshore oil and gas developments
The global COVID-19 pandemic threatens to cause a huge shock to international food trade and trigger a new food crisis, a top Chinese agriculture official said yesterday. The comments came as the pandemic roiled global agriculture supply chains and upended trade, and after some countries restricted exports of main grains and increased procurement for reserves. “The fast-spreading global epidemic has brought huge uncertainty on international agriculture trade and markets,” Chinese Vice Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Yu Kangzhen (于康震) said. “If the epidemic continues to spread and escalate, the impact on international food trade and production will definitely worsen, and might trigger
MASK HANDOUTS: People complained about receiving soiled and defective masks, leading to comparisons with the government’s failed ‘Abenomics’ strategy Japan’s effort to distribute cloth masks in its COVID-19 battle has been marred by complaints about mold, insects and stains, fueling further concern that the government has botched its handling of the pandemic. Just weeks after it began supplying every household with two washable, reusable masks at a cost of US$430 million in a bid to contain the virus, the government has been forced to replace some masks following reports of defects from recipients. “I’m thankful to receive these masks, but is this a bug? Debris? Dirt?” Twitter user Aiai asked, posting a photograph of two white masks in their original packaging,
‘STILL WORRIED’: Health authorities urged people to remain vigilant, saying that new clusters could emerge, especially after the country held an election last week South Koreans are returning to work and crowding shopping malls, parks, golf courses and some restaurants as the government has relaxed social distancing rules amid a continued downward trend in COVID-19 cases. A growing list of companies, including SK Innovation and Naver, has ended or eased their work from home policy in the past few weeks, although many continue to apply flexible working hours, and limit travel and face-to-face meetings. Parks, mountains and golf courses brimmed with visitors over the weekend, while shopping malls and restaurants were slowly returning to normal. South Korea’s recovery from the first major coronavirus outbreak outside China paints