UNITED STATES

Virus found on destroyer

The navy on Friday said that 18 sailors aboard a destroyer patrolling in the Caribbean had tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the ship to head back to port. After one sailor aboard the USS Kidd who had come down with symptoms was evacuated, a medical team dispatched to the ship found another 17 were infected, the navy said in a statement. “Testing continues, and we expect additional cases” among the crew, it said.

UNITED STATES

Chinese telecoms targeted

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Friday said that it might shut down the US operations of three state-controlled Chinese telecoms, citing national security risks. The FCC issued so-called show cause orders to China Telecom Americas, China Unicom Americas, Pacific Networks Corp and its wholly owned subsidiary ComNet (USA), directing them to explain why it should not start the process of revoking authorizations enabling their US operations. The agency’s orders referred to the “sophistication and resulting damage of the Chinese government’s involvement in computer intrusions and attacks against the United States.”

DR CONGO

Park attack kills at least 17

At least 17 people, including 12 rangers, were killed on Friday in an attack in Virunga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site in the east of the country, an official said. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the park, Africa’s oldest and most biologically diverse protected area. A driver and four other civilians were also killed in the attack in Goma, for which no person or group has claimed responsibility, the governor of the Nord Kivu Province said in a statement. The civilians were the apparent target of the attack, the park management said. The guards were killed “while coming to help a civilian vehicle, which had come under fire by the assailants,” the statement said.

VENEZUELA

Price controls tightened

The government on Friday announced new price controls on food products, the first time it has done so in two years, as the COVID-19 pandemic and an acute gasoline shortage cause inflation to accelerate. New figures released on the central bank’s Web site on Friday showed that inflation rose 124 percent in the first quarter of this year and 13.3 percent last month. The opposition-controlled National Assembly earlier this month said its own data showed inflation last month was 21.2 percent. The government last year relaxed enforcement of price controls, which had been in place for nearly two decades, to allow the private sector to play a greater role in the import and sale of goods in the face of US sanctions.

MEXICO

Homicide rate surges

Far from receding during the pandemic, the country’s homicide rate rose last month as the government started lockdowns to combat the pandemic, a government report said on Friday. Killings rose 8.46 percent from February to last month, from 2,766 to about 3,000, the report said. The country began implementing widespread shutdowns and social distancing measures to fight the pandemic in the middle of last month. The murder rate was the highest since the record 3,074 homicides registered in July 2018, five months before President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office.