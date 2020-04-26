When Eddie Song left his Manhattan home, it felt like heading into battle. The Korean-American start-up founder and avid rider donned his armored motorcycle jacket, motorcycle gloves, a skull face mask and a GoPro camera.
“The GoPro is on all the time whenever I leave the house now. Basically it’s a rolling camera,” Song said. “With the combination of looking intimidating and having the camera — if they pick a fight with me, they know I’m prepared.”
As the coronavirus first seen in China now ravages the US, Asian-Americans are continuing to wrestle with a second epidemic: hate. Hundreds of attacks on Asian people have been reported, with few signs of decline. Rather than feel helpless, many are filming their interactions or carrying guns.
Photo: AP
Others are training in deflection instead. Many Asian-Americans said they want to safely confront racist bullying and harassment, and grassroots groups are sharing — virtually, of course — ways to defuse abuse.
Song, 41, made the camera a fixture after a middle-aged Latino man shoved him and demanded his shopping cart outside an Upper East Side Costco in February “because your people are the reason coronavirus is happening.”
His Thai-American wife, a nurse, goes out in scrubs in hopes of better treatment, but also carries pepper spray.
Becky Gerhardus, a Cambodian-American in Portland, Oregon, bought a handgun two months ago after reading about anti-Asian attacks, including a stabbing that wounded a Texas man and his two children. An Asian woman in her 20s, Gerhardus feared being stereotyped as an easy target.
“In these crazy times, I might be the only person that can keep myself safe in a bad situation,” said Gerhardus, who often went shooting at a range before buying a weapon.
Using the gun would absolutely be “the last resort,” she said.
Background checks required to buy firearms hit an all-time high last month, according to FBI data.
The agency does not track background checks by race, but several media outlets have reported Asian-Americans making up a large portion of those in long lines at gun shops in the past two months.
The demand surprised Alvin Lin, a Taiwanese-American who shoots competitively and is a licensed instructor in Louisville, Kentucky. All of his Asian friends have asked him about owning a firearm or weapons training.
People who are serious about getting a gun should be committed to learning how to use it, said Lin, 31, who also owns a restaurant group.
“It would be incredibly irresponsible to let a 16-year-old just buy a car and let them drive without any sort of training and any understanding of how a car works,” he said. “Same thing with a firearm.”
Lin said many of his friends partially blame US President Donald Trump using the phrase “Chinese virus” for giving the “go ahead” on racism.
An online hate reporting center has received nearly 1,500 reports of racist abuse against Asians nationwide since it launched on March 19.
It is difficult to predict whether incidents would dramatically drop once society goes back to “normal,” as the pandemic is unprecedented, said Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino.
“Generally when there’s a catalytic event, hate crimes tend to decline and have a bit of a half-life,” he said. “But that presupposes a singular catalytic event as opposed to a rolling one.”
Asian-Americans Advancing Justice is promoting just that with bystander training. The civil rights organization teamed with anti-harassment group Hollaback to hold videoconferencing sessions over the next month.
They were overwhelmed when more than 1,000 people registered for the first training two weeks ago, said Marita Etcubanez, one of the coordinators.
“As hurtful and harmful as hate attacks can be, often the person is further traumatized when they feel like people who were around could have helped, but did not,” Etcubanez said.
Most people say they do not step in because they do not know what to do or are afraid of making things worse, organizers found.
Bystanders can try diverting attention from the person being harassed, get help or confront the perpetrator — but only if there is no danger, they said.
