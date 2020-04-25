The mayor of the western Japanese city of Osaka yesterday came under fire on social media after saying that women take longer than men to shop for groceries as he tried to promote social distancing to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the city.
By yesterday morning there were nearly 1,500 COVID-19 cases in Osaka and its surrounding prefecture, making it the second hardest-hit after Tokyo, Japan Broadcasting Corp said.
Osaka Mayor Ichiro Matsui has urged people to take steps to reduce the risk of infections, but his remarks over gender shopping behavior stirred controversy.
Photo: Reuters
“When a woman goes ... it will take time,” Matsui said when asked by a male reporter about possibly reducing entry to supermarkets to lower the risk of infections.
“If it was you, if you were told to get this or that, then you would go directly ... and go home,” he said. “It’s also fine for men to go shopping while avoiding contact.”
Matsui, who also said that married couples should avoid going shopping together, drew criticism on Twitter over his remarks, with Japanese users saying that they were sexist.
“Japan is a country where these words come calmly out of a mayor’s mouth. Deplorable,” one user said.
Another user said that the remarks showed that politicians do not think enough about what parenting, household work and nursing involve.
“When I hear remarks like this ... I feel the need for people with diverse backgrounds to participate in politics,” the user said.
“Women are deciding more quickly when shopping,” another user said, adding that he took longer to find the right aisles for items he needed.
BRACING FOR IMPACT: World Bank president David Malpass said that ‘it’s clear’ that contributions and debt relief ‘won’t be enough’ to prevent a setback in progress International financial institutions and African leaders on Friday warned that the continent needs tens of billions of US dollars in additional money to fight the coronavirus pandemic despite debt freezes and massive pledges of support. In a joint statement, the World Bank and IMF said that they had each contributed to the US$57 billion mobilized by official creditors to support healthcare and economic recovery on the world’s poorest continent, while US$13 billion came from private funds. “This is an important start, but the continent needs an estimated US$114 billion in 2020 in its fight against COVID-19, leaving a financing gap of around
CHINA-MALAYSIA STANDOFF: Tensions sparked by a Chinese government research ship led the US to call on Beijing to stop ‘bullying behavior’ in the South China Sea Two US warships are operating in the South China Sea, the US Navy said yesterday, with three regional security sources saying that the ships were near an area of a standoff between China and Malaysia. The Haiyang Dizhi 8, a Chinese government research ship, was spotted last week conducting a survey close to an exploration vessel operated by Malaysia’s state-owned Petroliam Nasional (Petronas), months after it undertook a similar patrol off Vietnam. The incident prompted the US to call on China to stop its “bullying behavior” in the disputed waters, citing concern over Beijing’s provocative actions toward offshore oil and gas developments
The global COVID-19 pandemic threatens to cause a huge shock to international food trade and trigger a new food crisis, a top Chinese agriculture official said yesterday. The comments came as the pandemic roiled global agriculture supply chains and upended trade, and after some countries restricted exports of main grains and increased procurement for reserves. “The fast-spreading global epidemic has brought huge uncertainty on international agriculture trade and markets,” Chinese Vice Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Yu Kangzhen (于康震) said. “If the epidemic continues to spread and escalate, the impact on international food trade and production will definitely worsen, and might trigger
An operation by France’s Chinese community to help the diaspora during the coronavirus outbreak by distributing masks, disinfectant and gloves has prompted questions and legal problems for some of its backers. Skeptical of the French government’s response to the epidemic, the Chinese embassy, business leaders and expat associations have handed out so-called “COVID kits,” masks and other protective equipment to their compatriots. This landed some in trouble with the law. Among the masks given out were the highly sought-after FFP2 type, which in times of critical supply shortages have been reserved for medical personnel on the front lines of France’s coronavirus battle. Early