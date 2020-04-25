South Africa’s five-week lockdown is to be slowly eased from next month, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday as he sought a balance between protecting people and letting them “earn a living.”
Ramaphosa on March 27 rolled out strict confinement measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, under which people were only allowed to leave their homes for groceries, pharmaceuticals and medical appointments.
Although infections on Thursday rose to nearly 4,000 cases and 75 deaths, the disease’s spread has slowed during an initial three-week lockdown that was later extended until Thursday next week.
Photo: Reuters
However, authorities have struggled to keep people indoors — particularly in overcrowded townships — and many businesses fear that they would not be able to recover from a prolonged shutdown.
“We will implement what we call a ‘risk-adjusted strategy,’ through which we take a deliberate and cautious approach to the easing of current lockdown restrictions,” Ramaphosa said.
A US$26 billion relief package was announced earlier this week to stimulate the economy and cushion vulnerable people amid the pandemic.
“While a nationwide lockdown is probably the most effective means to contain the spread of the virus, it cannot be sustained indefinitely,” Ramaphosa said, adding that “clear evidence” showed that the restrictions had been working.
“Our people need to eat, they need to earn a living. Companies need to produce and trade,” he said.
While people would still be encouraged to remain home, some businesses would be able to resume operations “under specific conditions” and in a “phased manner” as of next month, he added.
Borders are to stay shut and a ban on alcohol sales remains in place, Ramaphosa said, but added that people would be allowed to purchase cigarettes and exercise outdoors in “strict public health conditions.”
The gradual lifting of confinement measures would be compensated by investment in public health.
Ramaphosa called on all citizens to start wearing masks outdoors and pledged 20 million rand (US$1.1 million) for hospital beds, medicine and equipment to tackle an expected “peak of infections.”
South Africa has the continent’s largest number of COVID-19 cases, with 3,953 infections announced on Thursday and 75 deaths.
That increase was the highest single-day jump recorded so far and South African Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize warned that the nation still had a “tough battle to fight.”
Meanwhile, the main opposition Democratic Alliance party hailed Ramaphosa’s announcement as a “smart lockdown model.”
“What is crucial is that any such a phased lifting of lockdown restrictions is accompanied by both a massive increase in testing ... and reliable data,” the party said in a statement.
About 28,000 community health workers have been deployed across South Africa to screen and test its 57 million inhabitants.
The government also plans to send more than 73,000 extra troops to enforce disease-related regulations.
Political analyst Daniel Silke warned that it would be more difficult to lift the lockdown than it was to impose it.
“It’s not just being unsure of exactly how to tackle this in terms of the regulations,” Silke told reporters. “It is unsure what effect it will have on the health of South Africans.”
