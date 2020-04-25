Last week authorities arrested pro-democracy leaders and advocates including 81-year-old Martin Lee (李柱銘), founder of the Hong Kong Democratic Party and an internationally recognized advocate, 71-year-old media tycoon Jimmy Lai (黎智英), and Lee Cheuk-yan (李卓人), a veteran politician and general secretary of the independent Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions.
The arrests were widely criticized — including by the US, the UK and Australia — and Beijing was accused of using the COVID-19 pandemic as a cover to crackdown on pro-democracy leaders.
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights yesterday said that it is “closely following the cases brought against 15 activists.”
“We remind the [Hong Kong] government of its obligations under [the international covenant on civil and political rights] and we hope it will continue to engage with all stakeholders to find solutions for the future benefit of all,” it said.
In response to the UK and US statements, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused the governments of attempting to “whitewash, condone and exonerate the anti-China troublemakers.”
The charges against the 15 relate to organizing and participating in three protests last year, including one in August, which was attended by 1.7 million people.
This week, UN human rights experts wrote to the Chinese government to express concern at the “harassment, intimidation and arrest” of healthcare workers during the protests.
The special rapporteurs, with a working group on arbitrary detention, said that they received reports that “large numbers of healthcare workers have been arrested and handcuffed with zip cords either in the vicinity of violent confrontations or in the course of performing their legitimate healthcare duties.”
Some were reportedly arrested after providing identification as healthcare workers and detained for 24 hours without access to lawyers.
They also received reports of armed police patrolling hospitals in full riot gear and of undercover police officers who “allegedly impersonated first aiders to arrest injured protesters.”
This week, police said that they would not allow annual Labour Day marches to go ahead.
The South China Morning Post reported that police were also examining whether to allow a June 4 vigil of the Tiananmen Square Massacre to go ahead.
The May 1 protests on Friday next week are to go ahead, said Lee Cheuk-yan, who was arrested last week and in February, adding that people could be instructed to march in groups of four and distanced from others.
“It is absurd that police want to ban our rally even if we can make arrangements to satisfy the social gathering restrictions,” he said.
BRACING FOR IMPACT: World Bank president David Malpass said that ‘it’s clear’ that contributions and debt relief ‘won’t be enough’ to prevent a setback in progress International financial institutions and African leaders on Friday warned that the continent needs tens of billions of US dollars in additional money to fight the coronavirus pandemic despite debt freezes and massive pledges of support. In a joint statement, the World Bank and IMF said that they had each contributed to the US$57 billion mobilized by official creditors to support healthcare and economic recovery on the world’s poorest continent, while US$13 billion came from private funds. “This is an important start, but the continent needs an estimated US$114 billion in 2020 in its fight against COVID-19, leaving a financing gap of around
CHINA-MALAYSIA STANDOFF: Tensions sparked by a Chinese government research ship led the US to call on Beijing to stop ‘bullying behavior’ in the South China Sea Two US warships are operating in the South China Sea, the US Navy said yesterday, with three regional security sources saying that the ships were near an area of a standoff between China and Malaysia. The Haiyang Dizhi 8, a Chinese government research ship, was spotted last week conducting a survey close to an exploration vessel operated by Malaysia’s state-owned Petroliam Nasional (Petronas), months after it undertook a similar patrol off Vietnam. The incident prompted the US to call on China to stop its “bullying behavior” in the disputed waters, citing concern over Beijing’s provocative actions toward offshore oil and gas developments
The global COVID-19 pandemic threatens to cause a huge shock to international food trade and trigger a new food crisis, a top Chinese agriculture official said yesterday. The comments came as the pandemic roiled global agriculture supply chains and upended trade, and after some countries restricted exports of main grains and increased procurement for reserves. “The fast-spreading global epidemic has brought huge uncertainty on international agriculture trade and markets,” Chinese Vice Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Yu Kangzhen (于康震) said. “If the epidemic continues to spread and escalate, the impact on international food trade and production will definitely worsen, and might trigger
An operation by France’s Chinese community to help the diaspora during the coronavirus outbreak by distributing masks, disinfectant and gloves has prompted questions and legal problems for some of its backers. Skeptical of the French government’s response to the epidemic, the Chinese embassy, business leaders and expat associations have handed out so-called “COVID kits,” masks and other protective equipment to their compatriots. This landed some in trouble with the law. Among the masks given out were the highly sought-after FFP2 type, which in times of critical supply shortages have been reserved for medical personnel on the front lines of France’s coronavirus battle. Early