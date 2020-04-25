HK being closely watched over protester arrests: UN

NOT DETERRED: May 1 protests are to go ahead, as people could march in groups of four and distanced from others, veteran politician Lee Cheuk-yan said

The Guardian





Last week authorities arrested pro-democracy leaders and advocates including 81-year-old Martin Lee (李柱銘), founder of the Hong Kong Democratic Party and an internationally recognized advocate, 71-year-old media tycoon Jimmy Lai (黎智英), and Lee Cheuk-yan (李卓人), a veteran politician and general secretary of the independent Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions.

The arrests were widely criticized — including by the US, the UK and Australia — and Beijing was accused of using the COVID-19 pandemic as a cover to crackdown on pro-democracy leaders.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights yesterday said that it is “closely following the cases brought against 15 activists.”

“We remind the [Hong Kong] government of its obligations under [the international covenant on civil and political rights] and we hope it will continue to engage with all stakeholders to find solutions for the future benefit of all,” it said.

In response to the UK and US statements, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused the governments of attempting to “whitewash, condone and exonerate the anti-China troublemakers.”

The charges against the 15 relate to organizing and participating in three protests last year, including one in August, which was attended by 1.7 million people.

This week, UN human rights experts wrote to the Chinese government to express concern at the “harassment, intimidation and arrest” of healthcare workers during the protests.

The special rapporteurs, with a working group on arbitrary detention, said that they received reports that “large numbers of healthcare workers have been arrested and handcuffed with zip cords either in the vicinity of violent confrontations or in the course of performing their legitimate healthcare duties.”

Some were reportedly arrested after providing identification as healthcare workers and detained for 24 hours without access to lawyers.

They also received reports of armed police patrolling hospitals in full riot gear and of undercover police officers who “allegedly impersonated first aiders to arrest injured protesters.”

This week, police said that they would not allow annual Labour Day marches to go ahead.

The South China Morning Post reported that police were also examining whether to allow a June 4 vigil of the Tiananmen Square Massacre to go ahead.

The May 1 protests on Friday next week are to go ahead, said Lee Cheuk-yan, who was arrested last week and in February, adding that people could be instructed to march in groups of four and distanced from others.

“It is absurd that police want to ban our rally even if we can make arrangements to satisfy the social gathering restrictions,” he said.