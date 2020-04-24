The British government on Wednesday came under sustained criticism for responding slowly to the COVID-19 pandemic as its chief medical adviser warned that social distancing measures might have to stay in place for the rest of this year and beyond.
The government reported that 759 more hospital patients with the virus had died since the last update a day earlier, taking the nation’s total to 18,100. In Europe, the UK is behind only Italy, Spain and France in virus-related deaths.
The actual death toll is potentially thousands more since the British government does not include in its daily updates the people who died in care homes or other settings outside hospitals.
Photo: Reuters
Daily figures for reported deaths suggest the UK is going through the peak of its virus outbreak, a view that British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock supported.
The nation hit its highest reported daily death toll in hospitals of 980 on April 10.
Chief Medical Adviser to the UK Government Chris Whitty said the experience of countries where infections surged earlier suggests there will not be a sudden fall in the number of daily deaths.
Whitty also warned that social distancing measures might have to stay in place for at least the rest of this year as it was unlikely a vaccine or anti-viral drug treatment for the new virus would be discovered any time soon.
He said the probability of either being available “in the next calendar year is incredibly small.”
It will be up to ministers to decide upon the mix of measures when the lockdown restrictions are eased, he said.
“I think we should be realistic about that,” he said. “We’re going to have to rely on other social measures, which, of course, are very socially disruptive as everyone is finding at the moment.”
Labour Party leader Keir Starmer told lawmakers that a “pattern is emerging” in which the Conservative government has been too slow in putting the country into a virus lockdown, in testing people for the virus and in getting critical protective gear for medical workers.
He spoke in the first partially online Prime Minister’s Questions session in the UK House of Commons, as lawmakers sought to strike a balance between scrutinizing the government and abiding by social distancing guidelines.
Labour lawmaker Barry Sheerman slammed the government’s handling of the pandemic as “shambolic” — a sign that the multiparty political consensus that formed over the pandemic is fraying.
The questions are coming as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson convalesces at his country retreat following his week-long stay in a hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19.
“You can’t have a void of decisionmaking,” former UK prime minister Tony Blair told ITV television.
While sympathizing with Johnson’s plight, Blair said hugely important decisions have to be “taken now,” including ramping up testing so Britain can safely exit its coronavirus lockdown, which is scheduled to run until May 7 at least.
British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab, who has been sitting in for Johnson, said the government still aims to conduct 100,000 coronavirus tests a day by the end of this month — even though it is only delivering about 20,000 tests now.
“With a project like this, it does require an exponential increase in the final days and the final week,” Raab told the slimmed-down chamber, where only 50 of the House’s 650 lawmakers were able to attend and up to 120 could participate via video.
Raab told lawmakers that 69 workers in the UK National Health Service have died after testing positive for the virus.
Hancock later said 15 social care workers have also died.
