Virus Outbreak: Russia’s humble ‘dacha’ a refuge from virus

AFP, SOKOLNIKI, Russia





After years spent on submarines with Russia’s Northern Fleet, Ivan Chernyshyov is having no problem adjusting to life on COVID-19 lockdown — especially as, like many Russians, the retired sailor can escape to the countryside.

“It’s good here. We’ll grow carrots and strawberries, and maybe even some potatoes,” the 78-year-old said while his wife, Lyudmila, trimmed rose bushes in the garden of their country home outside Moscow.

With half the world on some form of lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, countless millions of city dwellers are stuck inside, with only the occasional trip out to relieve their isolation, but Russians like the Chernyshyovs have another option — escaping to their dacha, small countryside homes that were parceled out to city workers in the Soviet Union era.

Maxim Filippov plays with a scooter outside a dacha in Sokolniki, Russia, on Monday. Photo: AFP

Generations of Muscovites have spent their weekends and summer breaks in dacha settlements, usually an hour or two outside the city, made up of rows of humble brick or wooden houses and vegetable patches.

And with the number of coronavirus cases on the rise — Russia on Wednesday had registered more than 62,000 — the dacha have become a welcome refuge.

“It’s the great outdoors, we can walk in nature without wearing a mask,” said Arina Bannikova, a 26-year-old architect who is at her dacha in Sokolniki — a small settlement an hour’s drive northwest from Moscow — with her mother, sister, another family of four, a dog and two cats.

Barreling past on his scooter, 11-year-old Maxime Filippov could not be happier.

“Here I’ve got all the space I want,” Filippov shouted.

Nearly half of Russia’s population is estimated to have a dacha, so when authorities began imposing lockdown measures on Moscow last month, thousands streamed out of the city.

Online searches for dacha rentals also soared, with nearly five times as many requests as usual in the first two weeks of this month, according to data from real-estate portal Cian.ru.

“It’s interesting because these last 10 years were marked by a serious crisis for the dacha,” said Mikhail Alekseevsky, a Russian anthropologist who has made a study of the country homes. “A lot of people are suddenly remembering that they have a dacha and starting urgent repairs — with the priority the installation of a good Internet connection.”

The dacha had been hugely popular in Soviet times and after the 1991 collapse of the USSR, when many used their vegetable patches to make up for food shortages, but as Russia’s economy grew in the 2000s and early 2010s, many abandoned their countryside getaways to spend weekends at new restaurants and cinemas in the city, or to travel abroad.

Notorious weekend traffic jams to the countryside did not help.

The proportion of Russians with a dacha has been falling, with pollster VTSIOM saying it dropped from 46 percent in 2014 to 42 percent last year.

“In the USSR, the dacha was a way to escape Soviet reality, but in a globalized world there are sometimes more interesting things to do than work in a vegetable patch,” Alekseevsky said.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the other entertainment options are no longer available and dacha residents say being in the countryside makes it easier to follow isolation rules.

“I can’t say we are completely sheltered [from the coronavirus], but I feel 90 percent safe here,” said Nataliya Sapiga, a 53-year-old school teacher, at her dacha in Sokolniki. “There are fewer people here, so we can follow all the recommended safety rules.”

Alekseevsky said that Russians have a deep affinity for their dacha, and that having a patch of land and a vegetable garden “has a very strong significance” in the nation.

“And with this epidemic, the idea of having a dacha in good condition will gain strength,” he said. “Like we say here, it’s always better to have an emergency landing strip.”