The world-famous song Pata Pata, a South African dance hit from 1967, is being re-released with new lyrics to spread information about COVID-19 to vulnerable communities.
Meaning “touch touch” in the Xhosa language, Pata Pata was written by Grammy-winning singer Miriam Makeba, who named it after a dance move popular in Johannesburg at the time.
The new version sung by Beninese artist Angelique Kidjo includes lyrics such as: “We need to keep our hands clean, so no Pata Pata... Don’t touch your face, keep distance please and no Pata Pata.”
Photo: AFP
It was to be played yesterday on more than 15 radio stations across Africa, said the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), which organized the release.
“It sounds so simple and yet it’s still really difficult to get information out to people in the most remote areas or to people who aren’t online,” UNICEF spokesman James Elder said. “Radio does the trick every time.”
The song is also meant to spread joy in hard times, he said.
It has been called “the world’s most defiantly joyful song” because it represented revelry under apartheid South Africa.
Nicknamed “Mama Africa,” Makeba helped popularize music from the continent worldwide.
She was a friend and mentor to Kidjo, a UNICEF goodwill ambassador and one of the biggest African celebrities of the past decade.
African music suffered a blow last month when Cameroonian jazz icon Manu Dibango died of COVID-19.
“Manu inspired me. Miriam inspired me, and Pata Pata gave me hope,” Kidjo said in a statement. “Pata Pata has always been there for people at a time of struggle. I hope from our confined spaces we can dance once more.”
A daughter of famed drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and several Mexican cartels have been handing out aid packages to help cash-strapped residents ride out the COVID-19 pandemic. In a video posted on Facebook, Guzman’s daughter, Alejandrina, can be seen stuffing toilet paper and food into a cardboard box bearing slick logos and a designer stencil-style image of her father, the former Sinaloa cartel chief who is in a maximum security US prison. The oil, sugar, rice and other items in the boxes, which the video’s narrator calls “Chapo’s provisions,” were distributed in Mexico’s second-largest city, Guadalajara. Alejandrina Guzman’s handout was linked
BRACING FOR IMPACT: World Bank president David Malpass said that ‘it’s clear’ that contributions and debt relief ‘won’t be enough’ to prevent a setback in progress International financial institutions and African leaders on Friday warned that the continent needs tens of billions of US dollars in additional money to fight the coronavirus pandemic despite debt freezes and massive pledges of support. In a joint statement, the World Bank and IMF said that they had each contributed to the US$57 billion mobilized by official creditors to support healthcare and economic recovery on the world’s poorest continent, while US$13 billion came from private funds. “This is an important start, but the continent needs an estimated US$114 billion in 2020 in its fight against COVID-19, leaving a financing gap of around
VITAL ROLE: US Republicans said in a letter that they ‘understand and value’ the WHO as ‘the only organization working on the ground in the worst places in the world’ US Congressional Republicans on Thursday urged US President Donald Trump to condition funding for the WHO on the resignation of its chief over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Seventeen Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee said that they had “lost faith” in WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, even as they stressed that the organization is vital to tackling the world’s health problems. “Director-General Tedros has failed in his mandate to objectively respond to the largest global health crisis since the HIV/AIDS pandemic,” the lawmakers, led by Republican Michael McCaul, wrote to Trump in a letter. Trump on Tuesday announced that Washington
FACTORY FRICTION: Protests calling for safe working conditions or shutdowns with full pay took place in border cities Mexicali, Matamoros, Reynosa and Tijuana A spate of suspected COVID-19 deaths among employees of US companies operating along the border in Mexico has triggered multiple protests, highlighting friction over which factories should remain open in the pandemic. At least four workers at US companies’ factories in Mexican border towns died this week, companies and workers said on Thursday, adding to several worker fatalities apparently linked to COVID-19 since the start of this month. Workers at Honeywell International, Lear, Regal Beloit and Poly have all died, the companies said. Protests calling for safe conditions or shutdowns with full pay outside factories took place in border cities Mexicali, Matamoros, Reynosa