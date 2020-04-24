Virus Outbreak: Hanoi relaxes virus restrictions

WINNING THE BATTLE? After reporting no new cases for the sixth straight day on Wednesday, the government said that some shops and services could reopen

HANOI





Vietnam yesterday eased social distancing measures, with experts pointing to a decisive response involving mass quarantines and expansive contact tracing for the apparent success in containing COVID-19.

Despite a long and porous border with China, the Southeast Asian nation has recorded just 268 coronavirus cases and zero deaths, government data showed.

Although the numbers tested for COVID-19 are relatively low and experts caution that the Vietnamese Ministry of Health is the sole source for the data, they also said there is little reason to distrust the tally.

Motorists are pictured waiting at an intersection in Hanoi yesterday as Vietnam eased its nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Photo: AFP

Vietnam was one of the first nations to ban flights to and from China, and in early February, when it had barely more than a dozen cases, villages with 10,000 people close to the nation’s capital were placed under quarantine.

There has also been aggressive contact tracing.

One 72-year-old Hanoi resident described how he and a team in his community had been tasked with zeroing in on any suspected cases, falling back on grassroots communist party networks in charge of overseeing neighborhoods.

“We go to each and every alley, knocking on each and every door,” Nguyen Trinh Thang said. “We follow the guidance from our government that ‘fighting the pandemic is like fighting our enemy.’”

Vietnam’s success in convincing the public to cooperate has been key, WHO Western Pacific regional director Takeshi Kasai said.

“They’re really doing their part,” he said earlier this week, adding that he believed about 80,000 people had been placed under quarantine. “I think that’s the reason why they were able to continue to keep the number [of infections] small.”

There are now almost no international flights arriving in Vietnam and the nation has been under partial lockdown since the beginning of this month.

The streets of Hanoi — normally flooded with motorbikes, tourists and vendors — have been virtually deserted, save those most in need lining up at so-called “rice ATMs” for handouts.

Vietnam’s strict controls have apparently paid off.

After reporting no new infections for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, the government said that some shops and services would be allowed to reopen.

A few of the capital’s cafes had resumed service yesterday, although the streets were still fairly quiet.

Across Europe and the US, local governments are struggling to keep their citizens indoors — with beachgoers crowding on a shoreline and protesters refusing to comply with lockdown orders. By contrast, Vietnam has put tens of thousands under state quarantine, including overseas citizens returning home, at military-style camps across the nation.

Vu Thi Nhung and her son spent two weeks sleeping in dormitory bunk beds with no mattresses at a camp in Hanoi after returning from Germany last month. Their three meals a day were deposited outside their rooms by troops.

“You can’t compare it to being at home, but given Vietnam and its current economic situation during an epidemic, it exceeded my expectations,” she said.

Thailand, which reported the first case outside of China in the middle of January, has also seen a declining number of new cases in the past week, with doctors applauding government restrictions such as a nighttime curfew.

However, Oupass Putcharoen, head of the Chulalongkorn Hospital Emergency Infectious Disease Clinic in Bangkok, said the nation’s neighbors’ numbers could be due to the “low rate of testing.”

So far, Thailand has done more than 142,000 tests for COVID-19, while Vietnam has carried out about 180,000 for its 96 million people.

Vietnam expert Carl Thayer, an emeritus professor at the University of New South Wales in Australia, said that the nation’s case numbers should be treated with caution as Hanoi can punish anyone who disputes them.

“[However], there are too many people from overseas, too many people with mobile phones, too many people on the Internet [for a cover-up],” Thayer said.