First Syrian state torture trial opens in Germany

AFP, KOBLENZ, Germany





Two alleged former Syrian intelligence officers yesterday went on trial in Germany, accused of crimes against humanity, in the first court case worldwide over state-sponsored torture by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

Prime suspect Anwar Raslan, an alleged former colonel in the Syrian state security, stands accused of carrying out crimes against humanity while in charge of the al-Khatib detention center in Damascus.

The 57-year-old is charged with overseeing the murder of 58 people and the torture of 4,000 others at the prison between April 29, 2011, and Sept. 7, 2012.

Eyad al-Gharib, 43, is accused of being an accomplice to crimes against humanity, having helped to arrest protesters and deliver them to al-Khatib in the autumn of 2011.

The two men fled the country and applied for asylum in Germany, where they were arrested in February last year.

“This trial is the first occasion on which [victims] are speaking out — not only in public, but before a court — about what happened to them and what is still happening in Syria,” said Wolfgang Kaleck, founder of the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR), a legal group supporting the plaintiffs.

The two Syrians are to be tried based on universal jurisdiction, which allows a foreign country to try crimes against humanity.

This is the only way to bring the perpetrators of Syrian state crimes to justice, as the International Criminal Court is hamstrung by vetoes from Russia and China, the ECCHR said.