Fourteen people, including at least five children, have been killed and dozens injured in flash floods in Yemen’s temporary capital, Aden, authorities said on Wednesday, amid submerged streets and destroyed homes.
The deaths take the national toll to at least 21 after the UN said that seven other people were killed by flooding in the north, where the country’s long conflict between the government and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels continues.
“Men, women and children” were among the 14 dead in Aden, where “flooding also caused streets to shut down in most neighborhoods,” and sanitation infrastructure has been severely damaged, Yemeni Deputy Prime Minister Salem al-Khanbashi said, calling for urgent aid to combat the spread of diseases, “especially cholera and other deadly viral infections.”
Photo: Reuters
At least 10 homes were destroyed and 90 others severely damaged, a government official said.
The flooding compounds the country’s troubles, as it struggles to fend off waterborne diseases and braces for the spread of COVID-19, after recording one case so far.
The UK-based charity Oxfam on Wednesday said that it was “extremely worried” about the storms, which have also hit other provinces across the country.
“People have died, houses damaged, [camps for displaced people] have been affected and this flooding might accelerate the spread of cholera,” Oxfam Yemen Advocacy, Media and Policy director Samah Hadid said.
More than 3 million people are displaced in Yemen, which has been ravaged by years of war, with many in camps that are especially vulnerable to disease.
“Oxfam is projecting that there could be 1 million cases of cholera this year with the start of the rainy season in Yemen,” Hadid said.
At least 35 families were stuck in their homes on Wednesday, after their houses became submerged in water and mud, residents of Aden said.
Hundreds of vehicles were stranded in the middle of flooded streets, and in one part of the city, a boy sat in a Styrofoam box and used a plank to row across the thoroughfare.
The situation in the city is dire, Aden resident Mohammed Abdulhakim said.
“There is water and mud in my home. Cars have been swept along the roads, which are now completely blocked,” he said.
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Wednesday said that the flooding has affected displaced Yemenis across the country, including in the rebel-held capital of Sana’a.
“Many families lost their shelter and everything they own,” the UNHCR said in a Twitter post accompanied by an image of a man transporting two children across the flooded streets in a tub.
A daughter of famed drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and several Mexican cartels have been handing out aid packages to help cash-strapped residents ride out the COVID-19 pandemic. In a video posted on Facebook, Guzman’s daughter, Alejandrina, can be seen stuffing toilet paper and food into a cardboard box bearing slick logos and a designer stencil-style image of her father, the former Sinaloa cartel chief who is in a maximum security US prison. The oil, sugar, rice and other items in the boxes, which the video’s narrator calls “Chapo’s provisions,” were distributed in Mexico’s second-largest city, Guadalajara. Alejandrina Guzman’s handout was linked
BRACING FOR IMPACT: World Bank president David Malpass said that ‘it’s clear’ that contributions and debt relief ‘won’t be enough’ to prevent a setback in progress International financial institutions and African leaders on Friday warned that the continent needs tens of billions of US dollars in additional money to fight the coronavirus pandemic despite debt freezes and massive pledges of support. In a joint statement, the World Bank and IMF said that they had each contributed to the US$57 billion mobilized by official creditors to support healthcare and economic recovery on the world’s poorest continent, while US$13 billion came from private funds. “This is an important start, but the continent needs an estimated US$114 billion in 2020 in its fight against COVID-19, leaving a financing gap of around
VITAL ROLE: US Republicans said in a letter that they ‘understand and value’ the WHO as ‘the only organization working on the ground in the worst places in the world’ US Congressional Republicans on Thursday urged US President Donald Trump to condition funding for the WHO on the resignation of its chief over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Seventeen Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee said that they had “lost faith” in WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, even as they stressed that the organization is vital to tackling the world’s health problems. “Director-General Tedros has failed in his mandate to objectively respond to the largest global health crisis since the HIV/AIDS pandemic,” the lawmakers, led by Republican Michael McCaul, wrote to Trump in a letter. Trump on Tuesday announced that Washington
FACTORY FRICTION: Protests calling for safe working conditions or shutdowns with full pay took place in border cities Mexicali, Matamoros, Reynosa and Tijuana A spate of suspected COVID-19 deaths among employees of US companies operating along the border in Mexico has triggered multiple protests, highlighting friction over which factories should remain open in the pandemic. At least four workers at US companies’ factories in Mexican border towns died this week, companies and workers said on Thursday, adding to several worker fatalities apparently linked to COVID-19 since the start of this month. Workers at Honeywell International, Lear, Regal Beloit and Poly have all died, the companies said. Protests calling for safe conditions or shutdowns with full pay outside factories took place in border cities Mexicali, Matamoros, Reynosa