‘Fourteen dead’ in Yemen’s flood-hit Aden

AFP, ADEN





Fourteen people, including at least five children, have been killed and dozens injured in flash floods in Yemen’s temporary capital, Aden, authorities said on Wednesday, amid submerged streets and destroyed homes.

The deaths take the national toll to at least 21 after the UN said that seven other people were killed by flooding in the north, where the country’s long conflict between the government and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels continues.

“Men, women and children” were among the 14 dead in Aden, where “flooding also caused streets to shut down in most neighborhoods,” and sanitation infrastructure has been severely damaged, Yemeni Deputy Prime Minister Salem al-Khanbashi said, calling for urgent aid to combat the spread of diseases, “especially cholera and other deadly viral infections.”

People on Wednesday inspect the damage caused by floods on a street in Aden, Yemen. Photo: Reuters

At least 10 homes were destroyed and 90 others severely damaged, a government official said.

The flooding compounds the country’s troubles, as it struggles to fend off waterborne diseases and braces for the spread of COVID-19, after recording one case so far.

The UK-based charity Oxfam on Wednesday said that it was “extremely worried” about the storms, which have also hit other provinces across the country.

“People have died, houses damaged, [camps for displaced people] have been affected and this flooding might accelerate the spread of cholera,” Oxfam Yemen Advocacy, Media and Policy director Samah Hadid said.

More than 3 million people are displaced in Yemen, which has been ravaged by years of war, with many in camps that are especially vulnerable to disease.

“Oxfam is projecting that there could be 1 million cases of cholera this year with the start of the rainy season in Yemen,” Hadid said.

At least 35 families were stuck in their homes on Wednesday, after their houses became submerged in water and mud, residents of Aden said.

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded in the middle of flooded streets, and in one part of the city, a boy sat in a Styrofoam box and used a plank to row across the thoroughfare.

The situation in the city is dire, Aden resident Mohammed Abdulhakim said.

“There is water and mud in my home. Cars have been swept along the roads, which are now completely blocked,” he said.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Wednesday said that the flooding has affected displaced Yemenis across the country, including in the rebel-held capital of Sana’a.

“Many families lost their shelter and everything they own,” the UNHCR said in a Twitter post accompanied by an image of a man transporting two children across the flooded streets in a tub.