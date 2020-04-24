Major brands are turning a blind eye to forced labor on a scale not seen since World War II, lawyers and campaigners said yesterday as they urged Britain to halt imports of cotton goods originating from China’s Xinjiang region.
They named H&M, IKEA, Uniqlo and Muji among companies selling merchandise made with cotton from Xinjiang, where the UN estimates that at least 1 million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims have been detained in massive camps.
H&M and IKEA said that they source all of their cotton from China through the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a global nonprofit committed to improving working conditions in the sector.
Last month, the BCI said that it would no longer license so-called Better Cotton from Xinjiang for the 2020-2021 cotton season and has contracted an outside expert to review the situation.
Uniqlo and Muji did not respond to requests for comment.
In a letter to the British government, the World Uyghur Congress and the Global Legal Action Network (GLAN) — a network of lawyers, academics and investigative journalists — said there is “overwhelming evidence” that Uighurs are being used for forced labor in China’s cotton industry.
They urged Britain to carry out an investigation and suspend imports made with cotton from the region unless companies could prove that they were not produced with forced labor.
“These supply chains and the import of this cotton must be halted,” GLAN director Gearoid O Cuinn said. “Its production is reliant on the largest systematic incarceration of an ethnic group since the Holocaust.”
China, which has said that the camps are designed to stamp out terrorism and provide vocational skills, has denied using Uighurs for forced labor.
The Chinese embassy in London did not immediately respond to the allegations in the letter.
More than 80 percent of China’s cotton comes from Xinjiang.
In its letter to British Revenue and Customs, GLAN and the Uighur rights group said that imports of cotton sourced in Xinjiang have broken British laws, including legislation prohibiting the importation of prison-made goods.
They outlined evidence that they said demonstrated China’s widespread use of forced labor by Uighurs in its cotton industry — both in the processing of raw cotton and in turning it into clothing and other goods.
H&M prohibits forced labor in its supply chain and has never worked with garment factories in Xinjiang, it said.
IKEA said that it supports the BCI review.
“Under no circumstances do we accept any form of forced labor in the IKEA supply chain,” a company spokesman added.
A daughter of famed drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and several Mexican cartels have been handing out aid packages to help cash-strapped residents ride out the COVID-19 pandemic. In a video posted on Facebook, Guzman’s daughter, Alejandrina, can be seen stuffing toilet paper and food into a cardboard box bearing slick logos and a designer stencil-style image of her father, the former Sinaloa cartel chief who is in a maximum security US prison. The oil, sugar, rice and other items in the boxes, which the video’s narrator calls “Chapo’s provisions,” were distributed in Mexico’s second-largest city, Guadalajara. Alejandrina Guzman’s handout was linked
BRACING FOR IMPACT: World Bank president David Malpass said that ‘it’s clear’ that contributions and debt relief ‘won’t be enough’ to prevent a setback in progress International financial institutions and African leaders on Friday warned that the continent needs tens of billions of US dollars in additional money to fight the coronavirus pandemic despite debt freezes and massive pledges of support. In a joint statement, the World Bank and IMF said that they had each contributed to the US$57 billion mobilized by official creditors to support healthcare and economic recovery on the world’s poorest continent, while US$13 billion came from private funds. “This is an important start, but the continent needs an estimated US$114 billion in 2020 in its fight against COVID-19, leaving a financing gap of around
VITAL ROLE: US Republicans said in a letter that they ‘understand and value’ the WHO as ‘the only organization working on the ground in the worst places in the world’ US Congressional Republicans on Thursday urged US President Donald Trump to condition funding for the WHO on the resignation of its chief over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Seventeen Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee said that they had “lost faith” in WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, even as they stressed that the organization is vital to tackling the world’s health problems. “Director-General Tedros has failed in his mandate to objectively respond to the largest global health crisis since the HIV/AIDS pandemic,” the lawmakers, led by Republican Michael McCaul, wrote to Trump in a letter. Trump on Tuesday announced that Washington
FACTORY FRICTION: Protests calling for safe working conditions or shutdowns with full pay took place in border cities Mexicali, Matamoros, Reynosa and Tijuana A spate of suspected COVID-19 deaths among employees of US companies operating along the border in Mexico has triggered multiple protests, highlighting friction over which factories should remain open in the pandemic. At least four workers at US companies’ factories in Mexican border towns died this week, companies and workers said on Thursday, adding to several worker fatalities apparently linked to COVID-19 since the start of this month. Workers at Honeywell International, Lear, Regal Beloit and Poly have all died, the companies said. Protests calling for safe conditions or shutdowns with full pay outside factories took place in border cities Mexicali, Matamoros, Reynosa