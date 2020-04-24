Ban on PRC cotton urged

FORCED LABOR: There is ‘overwhelming evidence’ that Uighurs are being forced to work in the cotton industry in China, human rights groups wrote to British officials

LONDON





Major brands are turning a blind eye to forced labor on a scale not seen since World War II, lawyers and campaigners said yesterday as they urged Britain to halt imports of cotton goods originating from China’s Xinjiang region.

They named H&M, IKEA, Uniqlo and Muji among companies selling merchandise made with cotton from Xinjiang, where the UN estimates that at least 1 million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims have been detained in massive camps.

H&M and IKEA said that they source all of their cotton from China through the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a global nonprofit committed to improving working conditions in the sector.

Last month, the BCI said that it would no longer license so-called Better Cotton from Xinjiang for the 2020-2021 cotton season and has contracted an outside expert to review the situation.

Uniqlo and Muji did not respond to requests for comment.

In a letter to the British government, the World Uyghur Congress and the Global Legal Action Network (GLAN) — a network of lawyers, academics and investigative journalists — said there is “overwhelming evidence” that Uighurs are being used for forced labor in China’s cotton industry.

They urged Britain to carry out an investigation and suspend imports made with cotton from the region unless companies could prove that they were not produced with forced labor.

“These supply chains and the import of this cotton must be halted,” GLAN director Gearoid O Cuinn said. “Its production is reliant on the largest systematic incarceration of an ethnic group since the Holocaust.”

China, which has said that the camps are designed to stamp out terrorism and provide vocational skills, has denied using Uighurs for forced labor.

The Chinese embassy in London did not immediately respond to the allegations in the letter.

More than 80 percent of China’s cotton comes from Xinjiang.

In its letter to British Revenue and Customs, GLAN and the Uighur rights group said that imports of cotton sourced in Xinjiang have broken British laws, including legislation prohibiting the importation of prison-made goods.

They outlined evidence that they said demonstrated China’s widespread use of forced labor by Uighurs in its cotton industry — both in the processing of raw cotton and in turning it into clothing and other goods.

H&M prohibits forced labor in its supply chain and has never worked with garment factories in Xinjiang, it said.

IKEA said that it supports the BCI review.

“Under no circumstances do we accept any form of forced labor in the IKEA supply chain,” a company spokesman added.