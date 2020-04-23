World News Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRALIA

Frigate joins US warships

A frigate has joined three US warships in the South China Sea near an area where a Chinese vessel is suspected to be exploring for oil, officials said yesterday. The warships arrived this week close to where Chinese government survey ship Haiyang Dizhi 8 has been operating, which is in turn near where a vessel operated by Malaysia’s state-owned Petronas oil company is conducting exploratory drilling, regional security sources said. The USS America amphibious assault ship and the USS Bunker Hill, a guided missile cruiser, were joined by HMAS Parramatta and a third US vessel, the destroyer USS Barry, as part of a joint exercise, the Department of Defence said.

GERMANY

Eight thought kidnapped

Eight crew members of a Singapore-owned container ship are missing and thought to have been kidnapped after it was stormed by pirates off Benin, the ship’s management firm said on Tuesday. Transeste said that the vessel, Tommi Ritscher, had been boarded on Sunday off the port of Cotonou. It added that an operation to recover the ship found 11 crew members aboard, but “regrettably, eight crew members remain missing and are now believed to have been kidnapped.”

CANADA

Shooting toll rises to 23

The death toll from a mass shooting in Nova Scotia has risen to 23, police said on Tuesday, after remains were found in burned-out homes and vehicles. “We believe there to be 23 victims, including a 17-year-old [girl]. All other victims are adults, both men and women,” the police said in a statement, adding that at least five homes and buildings, as well as several vehicles, had been set alight by the suspect, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman.

UNITED KINGDOM

Queen has quiet birthday

The country on Tuesday marked Queen Elizabeth II’s 94th birthday with silence, as the nation in lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic forwent the usual gun salutes and ringing of bells. With thousands dead amid the outbreak, the monarch decided that the celebratory display of military firepower would not be appropriate. Nor was a celebratory peal of bells at Westminster Abbey, as the church where the queen was married and crowned is closed. The royal family took to social media to share images of Elizabeth as she marked the occasion — but in keeping with social distancing rules, there were no visits.

UNITED STATES

Tooth fairy immune to virus

The country’s top health and infectious disease specialist, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci has assured a young girl that the tooth fairy is not at risk of infection during the pandemic. The popular doctor was yesterday to appear as a guest on actor Will Smith’s Snapchat show Will From Home. In a preview clip of their interview, posted to YouTube on Monday, a seven-year-old girl called in from Los Angeles with a pressing question. “Can the tooth fairy still come if I lose my tooth because of the coronavirus?” asked the girl, who introduced herself as Ava. “And can she catch the virus?” Fauci was quick to reassure her: “I don’t think you need to worry about the tooth fairy,” he said, smiling. “When ... your tooth [falls] out, you stick it under the pillow, and I’ll guarantee you that tooth fairy is not going to get infected and is not going to get sick.”

UNITED STATES

Harvard holds on to handout

Harvard University said it plans to keep an US$8.6 million grant it received as part of a stimulus package to blunt the economic impact of the COVID-19 lockdown, contradicting President Donald Trump, who pledged the university would return it. Speaking at a news briefing on Tuesday, Trump pointed to the institution’s ample endowment — worth nearly US$41 billion — as the reason why it should hand over the money. “Harvard is going to pay back the money and they shouldn’t be taking it,” Trump said, adding that Harvard has one of the largest endowments “in the country, maybe in the world.” However, in a statement issued moments after the briefing ended, Harvard said it planned “to direct 100% of the funds to financial assistance to students, and will not be using any of the funds to cover institutional costs.” Trump late on Tuesday said that Harvard’s endowment system should be looked at. “Harvard should give back the money now. Their whole ‘endowment’ system should be looked at,” he said in a tweet. The university said it received the grant through the educational relief program that was part of the US$2.3 trillion stimulus passed at the end of last month.

UNITED STATES

Emergency package passed

The Senate on Tuesday approved a bipartisan, US$480 billion emergency package that replenishes a depleted program to help devastated small businesses, funds hospitals and ramps up nationwide testing during the pandemic. The measure, which passed by unanimous consent after more than a week of negotiations between Democrats, Republicans and the White House, headed to the House of Representatives, where a vote could occur as early as today.