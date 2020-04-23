AUSTRALIA
Frigate joins US warships
A frigate has joined three US warships in the South China Sea near an area where a Chinese vessel is suspected to be exploring for oil, officials said yesterday. The warships arrived this week close to where Chinese government survey ship Haiyang Dizhi 8 has been operating, which is in turn near where a vessel operated by Malaysia’s state-owned Petronas oil company is conducting exploratory drilling, regional security sources said. The USS America amphibious assault ship and the USS Bunker Hill, a guided missile cruiser, were joined by HMAS Parramatta and a third US vessel, the destroyer USS Barry, as part of a joint exercise, the Department of Defence said.
GERMANY
Eight thought kidnapped
Eight crew members of a Singapore-owned container ship are missing and thought to have been kidnapped after it was stormed by pirates off Benin, the ship’s management firm said on Tuesday. Transeste said that the vessel, Tommi Ritscher, had been boarded on Sunday off the port of Cotonou. It added that an operation to recover the ship found 11 crew members aboard, but “regrettably, eight crew members remain missing and are now believed to have been kidnapped.”
CANADA
Shooting toll rises to 23
The death toll from a mass shooting in Nova Scotia has risen to 23, police said on Tuesday, after remains were found in burned-out homes and vehicles. “We believe there to be 23 victims, including a 17-year-old [girl]. All other victims are adults, both men and women,” the police said in a statement, adding that at least five homes and buildings, as well as several vehicles, had been set alight by the suspect, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman.
UNITED KINGDOM
Queen has quiet birthday
The country on Tuesday marked Queen Elizabeth II’s 94th birthday with silence, as the nation in lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic forwent the usual gun salutes and ringing of bells. With thousands dead amid the outbreak, the monarch decided that the celebratory display of military firepower would not be appropriate. Nor was a celebratory peal of bells at Westminster Abbey, as the church where the queen was married and crowned is closed. The royal family took to social media to share images of Elizabeth as she marked the occasion — but in keeping with social distancing rules, there were no visits.
UNITED STATES
Tooth fairy immune to virus
The country’s top health and infectious disease specialist, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci has assured a young girl that the tooth fairy is not at risk of infection during the pandemic. The popular doctor was yesterday to appear as a guest on actor Will Smith’s Snapchat show Will From Home. In a preview clip of their interview, posted to YouTube on Monday, a seven-year-old girl called in from Los Angeles with a pressing question. “Can the tooth fairy still come if I lose my tooth because of the coronavirus?” asked the girl, who introduced herself as Ava. “And can she catch the virus?” Fauci was quick to reassure her: “I don’t think you need to worry about the tooth fairy,” he said, smiling. “When ... your tooth [falls] out, you stick it under the pillow, and I’ll guarantee you that tooth fairy is not going to get infected and is not going to get sick.”
UNITED STATES
Harvard holds on to handout
Harvard University said it plans to keep an US$8.6 million grant it received as part of a stimulus package to blunt the economic impact of the COVID-19 lockdown, contradicting President Donald Trump, who pledged the university would return it. Speaking at a news briefing on Tuesday, Trump pointed to the institution’s ample endowment — worth nearly US$41 billion — as the reason why it should hand over the money. “Harvard is going to pay back the money and they shouldn’t be taking it,” Trump said, adding that Harvard has one of the largest endowments “in the country, maybe in the world.” However, in a statement issued moments after the briefing ended, Harvard said it planned “to direct 100% of the funds to financial assistance to students, and will not be using any of the funds to cover institutional costs.” Trump late on Tuesday said that Harvard’s endowment system should be looked at. “Harvard should give back the money now. Their whole ‘endowment’ system should be looked at,” he said in a tweet. The university said it received the grant through the educational relief program that was part of the US$2.3 trillion stimulus passed at the end of last month.
UNITED STATES
Emergency package passed
The Senate on Tuesday approved a bipartisan, US$480 billion emergency package that replenishes a depleted program to help devastated small businesses, funds hospitals and ramps up nationwide testing during the pandemic. The measure, which passed by unanimous consent after more than a week of negotiations between Democrats, Republicans and the White House, headed to the House of Representatives, where a vote could occur as early as today.
A daughter of famed drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and several Mexican cartels have been handing out aid packages to help cash-strapped residents ride out the COVID-19 pandemic. In a video posted on Facebook, Guzman’s daughter, Alejandrina, can be seen stuffing toilet paper and food into a cardboard box bearing slick logos and a designer stencil-style image of her father, the former Sinaloa cartel chief who is in a maximum security US prison. The oil, sugar, rice and other items in the boxes, which the video’s narrator calls “Chapo’s provisions,” were distributed in Mexico’s second-largest city, Guadalajara. Alejandrina Guzman’s handout was linked
BRACING FOR IMPACT: World Bank president David Malpass said that ‘it’s clear’ that contributions and debt relief ‘won’t be enough’ to prevent a setback in progress International financial institutions and African leaders on Friday warned that the continent needs tens of billions of US dollars in additional money to fight the coronavirus pandemic despite debt freezes and massive pledges of support. In a joint statement, the World Bank and IMF said that they had each contributed to the US$57 billion mobilized by official creditors to support healthcare and economic recovery on the world’s poorest continent, while US$13 billion came from private funds. “This is an important start, but the continent needs an estimated US$114 billion in 2020 in its fight against COVID-19, leaving a financing gap of around
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s wife, Akie Abe, came under fire on social media yesterday over a report that she visited a shrine last month with about 50 people, adding to public disapproval of how her husband has handled the coronavirus crisis. Shinzo Abe’s support has been hurt by what critics say is a timid and sluggish response to the outbreak, and by widespread criticism that he has appeared tone deaf to the severity of the crisis in his own social media posts. Akie Abe became a trending topic on Japanese Twitter, with her name gaining more than 17,000 retweets by mid-morning,
VITAL ROLE: US Republicans said in a letter that they ‘understand and value’ the WHO as ‘the only organization working on the ground in the worst places in the world’ US Congressional Republicans on Thursday urged US President Donald Trump to condition funding for the WHO on the resignation of its chief over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Seventeen Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee said that they had “lost faith” in WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, even as they stressed that the organization is vital to tackling the world’s health problems. “Director-General Tedros has failed in his mandate to objectively respond to the largest global health crisis since the HIV/AIDS pandemic,” the lawmakers, led by Republican Michael McCaul, wrote to Trump in a letter. Trump on Tuesday announced that Washington