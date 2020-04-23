Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Democratic Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, challenging his stay-at-home order to contain the COVID-19 outbreak as states’ decisions on when to reopen their economies have become increasingly political.
The lawsuit asks the Wisconsin Supreme Court to issue a temporary injunction on the state’s order that was last week extended until May 26 by the secretary of Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services at the direction of the governor.
“There’s immense frustration regarding the extension, as it goes beyond the executive branch’s statutory powers. Wisconsinites are forced to sit by with no voice in the process,” Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and State Senate majority leader Scott Fitzgerald said in a joint statement.
Photo: Reuters
There have been 4,600 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and 242 deaths, state officials reported on Tuesday.
In the lawsuit, Republicans accuse the department secretary-designee Andrea Palm of overstepping her legal authority by issuing the extension, saying she “has laid claim to a suite of czar-like powers.”
Evers’ office and Palm’s office did not respond to requests for comment.
The court challenge in Wisconsin came a week after Democratic lawmakers in New Hampshire filed a lawsuit against the state’s Republican governor, Chris Sununu, hoping to force him to involve the legislature in deciding how to spend federal stimulus money, local media have reported.
A daughter of famed drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and several Mexican cartels have been handing out aid packages to help cash-strapped residents ride out the COVID-19 pandemic. In a video posted on Facebook, Guzman’s daughter, Alejandrina, can be seen stuffing toilet paper and food into a cardboard box bearing slick logos and a designer stencil-style image of her father, the former Sinaloa cartel chief who is in a maximum security US prison. The oil, sugar, rice and other items in the boxes, which the video’s narrator calls “Chapo’s provisions,” were distributed in Mexico’s second-largest city, Guadalajara. Alejandrina Guzman’s handout was linked
BRACING FOR IMPACT: World Bank president David Malpass said that ‘it’s clear’ that contributions and debt relief ‘won’t be enough’ to prevent a setback in progress International financial institutions and African leaders on Friday warned that the continent needs tens of billions of US dollars in additional money to fight the coronavirus pandemic despite debt freezes and massive pledges of support. In a joint statement, the World Bank and IMF said that they had each contributed to the US$57 billion mobilized by official creditors to support healthcare and economic recovery on the world’s poorest continent, while US$13 billion came from private funds. “This is an important start, but the continent needs an estimated US$114 billion in 2020 in its fight against COVID-19, leaving a financing gap of around
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s wife, Akie Abe, came under fire on social media yesterday over a report that she visited a shrine last month with about 50 people, adding to public disapproval of how her husband has handled the coronavirus crisis. Shinzo Abe’s support has been hurt by what critics say is a timid and sluggish response to the outbreak, and by widespread criticism that he has appeared tone deaf to the severity of the crisis in his own social media posts. Akie Abe became a trending topic on Japanese Twitter, with her name gaining more than 17,000 retweets by mid-morning,
VITAL ROLE: US Republicans said in a letter that they ‘understand and value’ the WHO as ‘the only organization working on the ground in the worst places in the world’ US Congressional Republicans on Thursday urged US President Donald Trump to condition funding for the WHO on the resignation of its chief over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Seventeen Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee said that they had “lost faith” in WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, even as they stressed that the organization is vital to tackling the world’s health problems. “Director-General Tedros has failed in his mandate to objectively respond to the largest global health crisis since the HIV/AIDS pandemic,” the lawmakers, led by Republican Michael McCaul, wrote to Trump in a letter. Trump on Tuesday announced that Washington