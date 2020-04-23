Virus Outbreak: Republicans in Wisconsin fight lockdown order

Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Democratic Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, challenging his stay-at-home order to contain the COVID-19 outbreak as states’ decisions on when to reopen their economies have become increasingly political.

The lawsuit asks the Wisconsin Supreme Court to issue a temporary injunction on the state’s order that was last week extended until May 26 by the secretary of Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services at the direction of the governor.

“There’s immense frustration regarding the extension, as it goes beyond the executive branch’s statutory powers. Wisconsinites are forced to sit by with no voice in the process,” Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and State Senate majority leader Scott Fitzgerald said in a joint statement.

There have been 4,600 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and 242 deaths, state officials reported on Tuesday.

In the lawsuit, Republicans accuse the department secretary-designee Andrea Palm of overstepping her legal authority by issuing the extension, saying she “has laid claim to a suite of czar-like powers.”

Evers’ office and Palm’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

The court challenge in Wisconsin came a week after Democratic lawmakers in New Hampshire filed a lawsuit against the state’s Republican governor, Chris Sununu, hoping to force him to involve the legislature in deciding how to spend federal stimulus money, local media have reported.