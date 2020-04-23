The Russian embassy in Prague has said that it would not take an address on Boris Nemtsov Square after the plaza in front of the building was renamed to honor the Russian opposition politician who was murdered in 2015.
Czech media last week reported that the embassy had changed its official address to avoid the reference to Nemtsov, a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin who was gunned down within sight of the Kremlin.
In a pointed note, the Russian embassy accused the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs of politicizing a “technical” step to maintain the embassy’s official address as the one used by its consular division.
Calling the street “historical” and the “probability of its renaming much lower than that of the recently appeared ‘Boris Nemtsov Square,’” it wrote: “The embassy has decided to continue using 36 Korunovacni Street as its official address.”
Prague councilors voted to rename the square — previously called Under the Chestnuts — to mark the fifth anniversary of Nemtsov’s death, a symbolic step also taken in Washington, Kiev and Vilnius.
The move was championed by Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib, who said it was connected to the “Czech human rights tradition.”
“It seems odd to me. Even Vladimir Putin said the murder of Boris Nemtsov was wicked and cynical and its organizers must be punished,” Czech media quoted Hib as saying this week.
Tensions have flared over the past couple of years between Russia and the Czech Republic.
This month, the bronze statue of Marshal Ivan Konev, a Soviet-era military commander, was removed from its pedestal in Prague, leading to protests from the Russian embassy.
A senior Russian Orthodox Church official on Monday said that as Russia had promised a symmetrical response, it would “probably have to dismantle on the territory of the Russian Federation a monument to some Czech figure.”
