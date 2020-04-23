The US Senate Intelligence Committee concurred with US spy agencies’ findings that Russia sought to boost now-US President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, a bipartisan report declassified and released on Tuesday said.
The report found that the CIA, US National Security Agency (NSA) and FBI had coherent and well-constructed grounds to conclude that Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed to undercut Trump’s 2016 rival, former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton.
Trump, who has consistently bristled at suggestions that foreign interference helped his upset 2016 victory, has sought to discredit the intelligence agencies’ findings as the politically charged work of a “deep state.”
Russia has denied that it was behind any efforts to meddle in US elections.
The Senate report — the fourth of five chapters so far released — found that the CIA and FBI had high confidence in their findings that Russia was trying to boost Trump’s chances, while the NSA was only moderately confident on that point.
It said that interviews with officials who drafted and prepared the intelligence community assessment had “affirmed that analysts were under no political pressure to reach specific conclusions.”
The report comes as Trump seeks re-election in November.
The committee report on the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA), is heavily redacted, which sources familiar with the document said was because it is extensively based on documentation and testimony that remain highly classified.
“One of the ICA’s most important conclusions was that Russia’s aggressive interference efforts should be considered ‘the new normal,’” said US Senator Richard Burr, the committee’s chairman.
The committee is still working on a final chapter summarizing its investigation.
Congressional sources said that unlike the first four chapters, which present conclusions agreed upon by the committee’s Republican majority and Democratic minority, the fifth chapter would reflect at least some partisan differences over the extent to which interference by Russia influenced the election.
A daughter of famed drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and several Mexican cartels have been handing out aid packages to help cash-strapped residents ride out the COVID-19 pandemic. In a video posted on Facebook, Guzman’s daughter, Alejandrina, can be seen stuffing toilet paper and food into a cardboard box bearing slick logos and a designer stencil-style image of her father, the former Sinaloa cartel chief who is in a maximum security US prison. The oil, sugar, rice and other items in the boxes, which the video’s narrator calls “Chapo’s provisions,” were distributed in Mexico’s second-largest city, Guadalajara. Alejandrina Guzman’s handout was linked
BRACING FOR IMPACT: World Bank president David Malpass said that ‘it’s clear’ that contributions and debt relief ‘won’t be enough’ to prevent a setback in progress International financial institutions and African leaders on Friday warned that the continent needs tens of billions of US dollars in additional money to fight the coronavirus pandemic despite debt freezes and massive pledges of support. In a joint statement, the World Bank and IMF said that they had each contributed to the US$57 billion mobilized by official creditors to support healthcare and economic recovery on the world’s poorest continent, while US$13 billion came from private funds. “This is an important start, but the continent needs an estimated US$114 billion in 2020 in its fight against COVID-19, leaving a financing gap of around
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s wife, Akie Abe, came under fire on social media yesterday over a report that she visited a shrine last month with about 50 people, adding to public disapproval of how her husband has handled the coronavirus crisis. Shinzo Abe’s support has been hurt by what critics say is a timid and sluggish response to the outbreak, and by widespread criticism that he has appeared tone deaf to the severity of the crisis in his own social media posts. Akie Abe became a trending topic on Japanese Twitter, with her name gaining more than 17,000 retweets by mid-morning,
VITAL ROLE: US Republicans said in a letter that they ‘understand and value’ the WHO as ‘the only organization working on the ground in the worst places in the world’ US Congressional Republicans on Thursday urged US President Donald Trump to condition funding for the WHO on the resignation of its chief over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Seventeen Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee said that they had “lost faith” in WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, even as they stressed that the organization is vital to tackling the world’s health problems. “Director-General Tedros has failed in his mandate to objectively respond to the largest global health crisis since the HIV/AIDS pandemic,” the lawmakers, led by Republican Michael McCaul, wrote to Trump in a letter. Trump on Tuesday announced that Washington