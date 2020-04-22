HONG KONG
Lam extends restrictions
The government is to extend restrictions aimed at tackling the coronavirus for another 14 days to preserve the city’s success in keeping the number of cases down, Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. The extension comes as governments around the world are gradually relaxing restrictions or considering doing so. The territory recorded zero new cases on Monday for the first time since early March, keeping the total at 1,025 infections and four deaths. “This is indeed a very difficult balancing act,” Lam told a regular weekly news conference, referring to the toll the restrictions are taking on the recession-hit economy. “For the time being, the better balance to be struck and a safer approach to ensure all these successes that Hong Kong has achieved over the last months would not be wasted is to extend these social distancing measures for another 14 days.”
INDONESIA
Eid al-Fitr travel banned
The government banned an annual ritual of citizens traveling in large numbers to their hometowns and villages ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Fitr to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the world’s largest Muslim-majority country. President Joko Widodo, who yesterday announced the ban at a cabinet meeting in Jakarta, said that the prohibition was based on an assessment that about 24 percent of people who usually undertake the holiday travel were planning trips irrespective of the virus outbreak. As of Monday, the nation had reported at least 6,760 infections, including 590 deaths
UNITED KINGDOM
Booker prize on hold
The six authors up for this year’s International Booker Prize would have to wait a little longer to find out who won. The announcement has been postponed until the summer due to the severe impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on book sales. The winner of the ￡50,000 (US$61,945) award for the best novel translated into English, shared equally between author and translator, was due to be announced on May 19, but prize organisers say that the announcement of the shortlist on April 2 exposed the difficulties that readers were having getting hold of books during lockdown. Only one of the shortlisted books, Japanese author Yko Ogawa’s novel The Memory Police, has sold more than 5,000 copies. Three of the books — The Discomfort of Evening by Dutch newcomer Marieke Lucas Rijneveld, The Enlightenment of the Greengage Tree by Iran’s Shokoofeh Azar, and The Adventures of China Iron by Argentina’s Gabriela Cabezon Camara — have sold fewer than 1,000 copies.
UNITED STATES
Navarro accuses China
White House adviser Peter Navarro on Monday said that China might be withholding data about early COVID-19 infections because it wants to win the commercial race to create a vaccine. The US, the country worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic according to official statistics, has repeatedly called on Beijing to share early data on the outbreak, which began in China. “One of the reasons that they may not have let us in and given us the data on this virus early, is they’re racing to get a vaccine and they think this is just a competitive business race, it’s a business proposition so that they can sell the vaccines to the world,” Navarro told Fox Business Network.
A daughter of famed drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and several Mexican cartels have been handing out aid packages to help cash-strapped residents ride out the COVID-19 pandemic. In a video posted on Facebook, Guzman’s daughter, Alejandrina, can be seen stuffing toilet paper and food into a cardboard box bearing slick logos and a designer stencil-style image of her father, the former Sinaloa cartel chief who is in a maximum security US prison. The oil, sugar, rice and other items in the boxes, which the video’s narrator calls “Chapo’s provisions,” were distributed in Mexico’s second-largest city, Guadalajara. Alejandrina Guzman’s handout was linked
BRACING FOR IMPACT: World Bank president David Malpass said that ‘it’s clear’ that contributions and debt relief ‘won’t be enough’ to prevent a setback in progress International financial institutions and African leaders on Friday warned that the continent needs tens of billions of US dollars in additional money to fight the coronavirus pandemic despite debt freezes and massive pledges of support. In a joint statement, the World Bank and IMF said that they had each contributed to the US$57 billion mobilized by official creditors to support healthcare and economic recovery on the world’s poorest continent, while US$13 billion came from private funds. “This is an important start, but the continent needs an estimated US$114 billion in 2020 in its fight against COVID-19, leaving a financing gap of around
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s wife, Akie Abe, came under fire on social media yesterday over a report that she visited a shrine last month with about 50 people, adding to public disapproval of how her husband has handled the coronavirus crisis. Shinzo Abe’s support has been hurt by what critics say is a timid and sluggish response to the outbreak, and by widespread criticism that he has appeared tone deaf to the severity of the crisis in his own social media posts. Akie Abe became a trending topic on Japanese Twitter, with her name gaining more than 17,000 retweets by mid-morning,
VITAL ROLE: US Republicans said in a letter that they ‘understand and value’ the WHO as ‘the only organization working on the ground in the worst places in the world’ US Congressional Republicans on Thursday urged US President Donald Trump to condition funding for the WHO on the resignation of its chief over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Seventeen Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee said that they had “lost faith” in WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, even as they stressed that the organization is vital to tackling the world’s health problems. “Director-General Tedros has failed in his mandate to objectively respond to the largest global health crisis since the HIV/AIDS pandemic,” the lawmakers, led by Republican Michael McCaul, wrote to Trump in a letter. Trump on Tuesday announced that Washington