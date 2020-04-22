World News Quick Take

HONG KONG

Lam extends restrictions

The government is to extend restrictions aimed at tackling the coronavirus for another 14 days to preserve the city’s success in keeping the number of cases down, Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. The extension comes as governments around the world are gradually relaxing restrictions or considering doing so. The territory recorded zero new cases on Monday for the first time since early March, keeping the total at 1,025 infections and four deaths. “This is indeed a very difficult balancing act,” Lam told a regular weekly news conference, referring to the toll the restrictions are taking on the recession-hit economy. “For the time being, the better balance to be struck and a safer approach to ensure all these successes that Hong Kong has achieved over the last months would not be wasted is to extend these social distancing measures for another 14 days.”

INDONESIA

Eid al-Fitr travel banned

The government banned an annual ritual of citizens traveling in large numbers to their hometowns and villages ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Fitr to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the world’s largest Muslim-majority country. President Joko Widodo, who yesterday announced the ban at a cabinet meeting in Jakarta, said that the prohibition was based on an assessment that about 24 percent of people who usually undertake the holiday travel were planning trips irrespective of the virus outbreak. As of Monday, the nation had reported at least 6,760 infections, including 590 deaths

UNITED KINGDOM

Booker prize on hold

The six authors up for this year’s International Booker Prize would have to wait a little longer to find out who won. The announcement has been postponed until the summer due to the severe impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on book sales. The winner of the ￡50,000 (US$61,945) award for the best novel translated into English, shared equally between author and translator, was due to be announced on May 19, but prize organisers say that the announcement of the shortlist on April 2 exposed the difficulties that readers were having getting hold of books during lockdown. Only one of the shortlisted books, Japanese author Yko Ogawa’s novel The Memory Police, has sold more than 5,000 copies. Three of the books — The Discomfort of Evening by Dutch newcomer Marieke Lucas Rijneveld, The Enlightenment of the Greengage Tree by Iran’s Shokoofeh Azar, and The Adventures of China Iron by Argentina’s Gabriela Cabezon Camara — have sold fewer than 1,000 copies.

UNITED STATES

Navarro accuses China

White House adviser Peter Navarro on Monday said that China might be withholding data about early COVID-19 infections because it wants to win the commercial race to create a vaccine. The US, the country worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic according to official statistics, has repeatedly called on Beijing to share early data on the outbreak, which began in China. “One of the reasons that they may not have let us in and given us the data on this virus early, is they’re racing to get a vaccine and they think this is just a competitive business race, it’s a business proposition so that they can sell the vaccines to the world,” Navarro told Fox Business Network.