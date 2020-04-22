Canadians mourn at least 18 killed in mass shooting

The Guardian





Flags have been lowered to half-mast across Canada, as friends and families paid tribute to the victims of the country’s worst-ever mass shooting

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) on Monday said that 18 people were known to have been murdered in a handful of tightly-knit Nova Scotia communities in the hours-long rampage on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The police warned that the casualty figure was likely to rise as investigations continued.

Children sign a Canadian flag at an impromptu memorial in front of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police detachment in Enfield, Nova Scotia, on Monday. Photo: AFP

Authorities said that Gabriel Wortman, a 51-year-old denturist, impersonated a police officer during the shooting spree that began in the coastal town of Portapique, but quickly spread out over the province, ending at a gas station in the town Enfield, about 93km away.

Wortman was shot dead by police following a standoff late on Sunday morning.

The victims included an elementary-school teacher and a police officer, with at least three married couples also killed.

The first identified was RCMP constable Heidi Stevenson, a mother of two who had served on the force for 23 years.

Stevenson was killed after responding to an active-shooter situation on Sunday morning, police said.

“We have lost one of our own while she was protecting others,” RCMP Chief Superintendent Chris Leather said on Monday afternoon.

“This is the definition of a true hero,” Leather added.

Stevenson previously worked as a school liaison officer. Former colleagues shared a photograph of her crossing the street with a group of smiling children.

“She was answering the call of duty, something she had done every day,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

As news of the shootings spread, family and friends remembered the victims over social media.

Among the dead was Tom Bagley, who neighbors said was killed as he rushed to help others.

“This beautiful soul was taken from me so unnecessarily. I can’t even comprehend it,” his daughter Charlene wrote on Facebook.

Her request that the community share memories of her father was met with hundreds of comments, where Bagley was remembered as a fun-loving and caring friend who never thought twice about lending a hand.

Residents told local media that Wortman set fire to numerous properties on Saturday evening — including his own — and shot people fleeing for safety.

The house of John Zahl and Elizabeth Joanne Thomas, who were neighbors of Wortman, was among those destroyed in a fire.

The couple, and their cats, are presumed dead, their family said in an online fundraiser.

A family of three, Jolene Oliver, Aaron (Friar) Tuck and their daughter, Emily, were also killed in the shooting.

Tammy Oliver-McCurdie remembered her sister Jolene as a “lover of poetry and books” and full of infectious laughter.

“She was super-fun and enjoyed the beauty in life,” Oliver-McCurdie wrote on a crowdfunding page set up to help cover funeral expenses.

Oliver-McCurdie said that her niece Emily, 17, loved playing the fiddle and fixing vehicles with her father.

Heather O’Brien, a nurse and grandmother from the town of Truro in central Nova Scotia, was remembered for her kind and generous spirit.

“The pain comes and goes in waves. I feel like I’m outside of my own body,” wrote her daughter, Darcy Dobson, who described texting her mother minutes before she died.

“I want everyone to remember how kind she was... Let those things define her. Not the horrible way she died,” she added.

O’Brien’s niece, Megan Brown, remembered her aunt, who worked as a nurse for 17 years, as a “healer” and a “bright light.”

Husband and wife Greg and Jamie Blair were also those killed.

“I have absolutely no words for the heartache my family & many others are going through,” wrote Jessica MacBurnie on Facebook.

The couple, married in 2014, left behind their two children.

Lisa McCully, a teacher and mother of two, was also killed during the rampage, her sister and the Nova Scotia Teachers Union said.

“She was somebody who taught from the heart,” union president Paul Wozney said.

“She taught her kids not just the curriculum, but teaching about virtues and personal qualities,” Wozney added.

Sean McLeod and Alanna Jenkins, who both worked as corrections officers, were also killed.

With Nova Scotia already in lockdown in order to contain the spread of COVID-19, Trudeau acknowledged that the grieving process would be especially difficult, announcing a virtual Facebook vigil on Friday at 7pm.

“To the grandparent who lost a child, the children who lost a parent to the neighbor who lost a friend: we are so sorry for your loss,” he said. “Such a tragedy should have never occurred.”